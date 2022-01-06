Netflix is bringing us plenty of new shows to binge on this January.

Here's the best TV shows on Netflix in January 2022, including Ricky Gervais' After Life, part one of the final season of Ozark, and The Woman in the House Across The Street From the Girl in the Window starring Kristen Bell.

After Life, Season 3 - Friday, January 14th

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Gervais' black comedy After Life will air for its final season on Netflix this January.

Season 3 of the black comedy from comedian Ricky Gervais will be coming to Netflix on Friday, January 14.

This final series, will once again follow widower Tony and his journey of coming to terms with his grief at the loss of his wife and father.

Fans have been waiting for the third season since May 2020.

Ozark, Season 4, Part 1 - Friday, January 21st

Season 4 will be the final series of the critically acclaimed crime drama Ozark.

We meet back up with the Byrde family and will follow the lengths the entanglement with the Navarro cartel will drive them to.

The final series is split into two parts, with part one airing on Friday, January 21.

Too Hot To Handle, Season 3 - Wednesday, January 19th

The popular reality show is returning again for season 3.

In this dating show, contestants work towards finding a relationship on the shores of paradise, but there's a catch - they can't touch each other!

Archive 81, Season 1 - Friday, January 14th

Based on the podcast of the same name, this horror series follows archivist Dan Turner played by Mamoudou Athie.

Dan takes a job restoring video tapes from1994, where he unearths an investigation into a dangerous cult.

The season premier of Archive 81 is coming to Netflix on January 14.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman - Wednesday, January 19th

Another true crime story, The Puppet Master tells the tale of the hunt for British con artist Robert Hendy-Freegard.

This three part docu-series unravels the true story of how he pretended to be an undercover MI5 agent, stole millions and terrorised his victims.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico - Wednesday, January 19th

Explore the culinary delights of Mexico City in this new series one bite at a time.

Showcasing fine dining, street vendors and cuisine classics like tacos, it aims to put Mexico City's food scene on the map.

The Sinner, Season 4 - Wednesday, January 26th

Season four of this crime thriller returns starring Bill Pullman as Harry Ambrose.

Set on a small island off the coast of Maine, the investigation focuses on the disappearance of Percy Muldoon, daughter of a wealthy local.

Is she really missing, or did others see her driving away from the scene? This crime thriller asks more questions than it answers.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness - Friday, January 28th

Queer Eye guru Jonathan Van Ness explores a variety of topics in this new series adapted for Netflix from their hit podcast.

Explore topics from insects to gender identity in this informative series, designed to pique your curiosity.

Chosen - Thursday, January 27th

This Danish sci-fi drama follows small-town girl Emma who begins to learn the secrets about her sleep town of Middlebo.

Created by Christian Potalivo and Jannik Tai Mosholt, this coming-of-age drama is one to watch.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window - Friday, January 28th

The much anticipated parody, The Woman in The House starring Kirstin Bell, follows Anna, who thinks she witnessed a murder.

This spoof crime thriller is written by Adult Swim writers Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf.