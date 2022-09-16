Bloodlands Series 2: Can Jimmy Nesbitt’s Goliath be felled in TV return?

Jimmy Nesbitt, who plays DCI Tom Brennan, revealed in series one to be the killer known as Goliath, is joined in the new series by Irish actress Victoria Smurfit, whose husband’s murder is being investigated.

On working with Jimmy Nesbitt again she said: “Last time we were together in Cold Feet he was wearing an apron with his bottom hanging out. It’s fantastic to be able to work with him again.

“I love that man. He’s just epically brilliant.

James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick and Charlene McKenna as Niamh McGovern in the second series of Bloodlands. The gritty detective drama Bloodlands is set to return to BBC One in September with six hour-long episodes. Photo credit: Steffan Hill/BBC

“I did give out to him and say, ‘I’ve had to wait 20 years to work with you again – really? Am I going to have to wait another 20 years?’”

Discussing how Jimmy has changed during that period, she said: “He’s calmer, he’s very attentive and present and empathetic.

“He’s a national icon, he’s a treasure. But don’t tell him I said that.”

Of the new series Jimmy said: “What’s so good about this one, it’s a very different time now, so much has happened since the last Bloodlands. I think this one is definitely breathing more.

Victoria Smurfit who plays Olivia Foyle in Bloodlands. BBC Pictures

“The fact the audience starts off knowing that I’m Goliath, I think is really interesting. The audience knows something that no one else does.

“They’re one step ahead in that respect, but they’re not one step ahead in knowing what Tom is going to do.”

Jimmy said one of his favourite moments during the first series was shooting an old pal: “I was revealed to the audience as Goliath quite early on, episode two, when I shot Ian McElhinney – I’ve been waiting a lifetime to do that.

“Ian was Bill Sikes when I was the Artful Dodger 44 years ago.

“We worked together a lot, he played my father in Cold Feet.”

The first series of Bloodlands, which looks at the legacy of the Troubles, was the most successful drama in terms of viewership in NI since records began.

Producer Jed Mercurio, the man behind Line of Duty, said: “That showed a very important thing to us which is the portrayal of Northern Ireland and the heritage, these fictional characters set against a factual heritage and legacy was something we were getting right.

“Obviously you can’t please everybody, but if something is being watched in such large numbers and they stay watching it then it’s clearly making the right kind of connections.”

Writer Chris Brandon said he was inspired to write Bloodlands by the Strangford area where he grew up.

He said: “I was led first by atmosphere and character, I was always interested in that idea of a policeman who faces that struggle between justice and keeping the peace, and when those two things can’t necessarily live side by side, then what does he choose.”