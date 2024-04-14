If you enjoy the new six-part run, then you’re in luck – a third series is already on its way.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Another week, another crime drama.

Yes, British TV isn’t exactly short of such things, but while some entries in the genre are instantly forgettable, others prove hugely popular and we can’t wait for them to return.

Blue Lights certainly falls into the latter category. Co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, the first series launched with seven million viewers and introduced viewers to probationary police officers Grace Ellis, Annie Condon and Tommy Foster (played by Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff respectively), who faced a baptism of fire on the streets of Belfast.

Blue Lights drama is set in Belfast

“Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision,” said Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama at the BBC, after the first run aired. “We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”

Luckily for us, the waiting is over. The trio are set to reprise their roles, and they’re about to be joined by another very familiar face – that of Derek Thompson, who’s tackling his first acting role since his alter ego Charlie’s recent departure from Casualty.

“I loved the first series of Blue Lights and thought, as did the majority of my friends and colleagues, that it was the best new TV series of last year,” says the veteran actor, who spent 38 years playing the much-loved fictional nurse. “I was thrilled and excited when I got the invitation to take part in series two.

“I was born in Belfast and was equally excited to travel over to work on the show and pleased to report, having read the scripts, that I’m sure the fans will love the second series every bit as much as the first. Greatly looking forward to it myself as I’m one of them.”

Thompson will play retired police officer Robin Graham, whose past is about to catch up with him in dramatic style when an old case is reinvestigated by a trainee solicitor. She has the best intentions, but stirs up something that has huge repercussions in the present day.

Meanwhile, Grace, Annie and Tommy now have a year’s experience as response officers, but the fall of the McIntyre family continues to impact on their lives – numerous other gangs have moved onto their turf and are making their presence felt as they battle for dominance. Another constable, Shane Bradley, is enlisted to help clean up the streets, but is he on the side of the angels, or does he have an ulterior motive?

If you enjoy the new six-part run, then you’re in luck – a third series is already on its way.

“A two-series recommission is a staggering vote of confidence in Blue Lights,” claim Two Cities, the production team behind it. “A big thank you from everyone in the Blue Lights team for the faith and support given to our show; we are working with the best people.