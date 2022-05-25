BPerfect Cosmetics hits big screen as BBC Three’s Made Up In Belfast

The 10-part documentary follows the glamourous team’s daily lives to provide a behind-the-scenes insight into the glitz and glamour of the beauty industry, from product launches to meeting super tight deadlines and all of the fun had in between amongst the charismatic team.

The series by Afro-Mic Productions reveals the ins and outs of both the fun and the not-so-luxurious sides of working in the beauty industry and the relationship between company owner, inspirational boss Brendan McDowell from Co Down who started the company with just £500 back in 2013, and the amazing team who have helped him along the way.

Speaking about the exciting project, Brendan said: “Never in a million years did I think this amazing journey would turn into a TV show.

“They have seen the graft, fun, growth and journey we’ve all been on.

“I am really looking forward to showing everyone ay home what goes on the scenes at a growing cosmetics brand – the good, the bad and the madness!”

Nothing short of a true Northern Ireland success story, BPerfect Cosmetics have gone from strength to strength over the last 10 years since it was launched.

Born in Annalong, founder Brendan’s true vision and drive have been the main forces behind the brand’s global success.

BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell from Co Down

Since he appeared on RTE’s Dragons Den in 2017, and turned down an €80K investment offer, he’s worked tirelessly to develop a brand that now enjoys cult-like status amongst celebs, style influencers and beauty devotees across the globe.

The Belfast-based firm recently opened a new store in Ibiza which has joined their growing list of stores in Belfast, Londonderry and Glasgow.

A new BPerfect mega store is also set to open in Dublin in July of this year, which ensures their place as the leading beauty brand throughout Ireland.

Now with over 2,000 retailers worldwide, a figure that is growing daily, customers from throughout the globe, multiple collaborations and award-winning product range, there’s no stopping the meteoric rise of BPerfect, with much more to come in 2022 and beyond.

The BBC Three series is the latest commission from the partnership between BBC Three, BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen, following on from others in this scheme including The Fast And The Farmer-ish And Stitch, Please!

Commenting on the new Made Up In Belfast series, Fiona Campbell, controller BBC Three, explained: “Made Up In Belfast is the next brilliant series for BBC Three borne from our incredibly fruitful creative partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

“After tractors and cosplay we’re looking forward to digging into the world of cosmetics and meeting the young team striving for success in the beauty industry.”

Delighted to announce Made Up In Belfast, Eddie Doyle, head of commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland, continued: “Our partnership with BBC Three and Northern Ireland Screen has already produced some fantastic local content for audiences around the UK.

“We are delighted to announce Made Up In Belfast as the latest venture with Afro-Mic Productions and this 10 part series showcases a group of young and vibrant people offering a unique insight into their lives in Northern Ireland.”

Highlighting how ‘Northern Ireland has changed a lot since I was in my 20’s’, Emma-Rosa Dias, managing director of Afro-Mic Productions, added: “I’m so proud to be bringing such an inspirational, energetic slice of Northern Ireland to BBC Three.

“Our cast are so full of life and ambition. Northern Ireland has changed a lot since I was in my 20’s – there’s more opportunity, more acceptance and there’s a buzz about the place.