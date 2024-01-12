A lot of viewers have fond memories of gathering around the TV with their family during the 1990s to watch Gladiators.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, Bradley and Barney Walsh have more reason that most to feel nostalgic about the show, which saw members of the public take on a fearsome line-up of athletes in tests of strength and speed.

Bradley’s wife Donna was a choreographer for the show’s cheerleaders, so he spent a lot of time on the set, and even took part in a celebrity special in 1997. To make it more of a family affair, their son Barney took some of his first steps on the arena floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, it’s unsurprising that Bradley and Barney are excited to be returning as the show makes a comeback on BBC1 – and this time, they are co-presenters.

Bradley and Barney Walsh with the Gladiators

Bradley says: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators. Saturday night family entertainment at its best…”

They aren’t the only ones who are thrilled to be part of the revived format. Gladiator fans will remember that in the 1990s, John Anderson had the job of refereeing – and shouting “Contender ready! Gladiator ready!” before the events.

Now, that role is being taken by ex-Premier League Football Mark Clattenburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says: “It’s amazing. When you look back to when it first started in the 90s, Gladiators was so iconic and wherever you go in the world, people have heard of Gladiators. Growing up, I used to sit and watch every show. John Anderson the original referee was so legendary.

“For me, it’s such an honour and such a privilege to now in 2023 to now be part of Gladiators. To be named referee after John Anderson is such an honour. Even though I’ve refereed some of the biggest games in the world – this is one the most amazing things I will do in my life.”

The Gladiators he’ll be overseeing are Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Apollo, Comet, Viper, Athena, Fury, Phantom, Sabre and Dynamite.

Although some of them may seem a little young to have fond memories of the original UK version, they are all excited to have been given their uniforms – and nicknames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zack George says: “I was inspired by the Gladiators as a child, but never imagined I’d be physically fit enough to be considered a ‘superhuman’! I hope a new generation of fans will look up to me as their new strong, unbreakable hero, Steel.”