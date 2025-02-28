Jack Whitehall is returning to present the BRIT Awards

Saturday: The Brit Awards 2025 (ITV1, 8.15pm)

Whether it’s Jarvis Cocker mooning Michael Jackson’s Earth Song, Madonna falling down a flight of stairs, or Geri Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack dress, we all have favourite Brits moment from down the years.

But although the awards show used to be one of the most chaotic and memorable nights on the showbiz calendar, many people think the ceremony isn’t what it used to be.

But while the night is often defined by the performances and the handing out of the awards, the tone is always set by the presenter. Anyone remember Samantha Fox and Mick Fleetwood’s dreadful hosting gig?

This year, Jack Whitehall is returning to present the Brits, hoping to return the ceremony to its glory days.

The 36-year-old comedian says he has “unfinished business” after last fronting the awards show as the world emerged from Covid lockdown.

Jack felt that his four-year run ended with a “whimper” because it was a socially distanced evening with no raucous behaviour.

“The last show I did was in 2021, which had a fair few restrictions due to Covid,” he explains.

“So it always felt like, due to circumstances beyond my control, I’d maybe gone out with a little bit of a whimper.

“I think the Brits 2025 is going to make up for that and be a really big night.

“When I first started out I was just like ‘Jack, don’t mess this up. This is such a big opportunity’. You don’t want to say the wrong thing and insult someone and then get taken off air.

“Then I got to a point where I was like, ‘It’s probably best now to not outstay my welcome’.

“And now, here I am, back again.”

As well as Jack’s return, there are plenty of other highlights to get excited about, with 14 statues up for grabs during the night.

Charli XCX has five nominations in categories including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Dance Act and Pop Act.

Meanwhile, seven-time Brit award winner Dua Lipa is nominated for four awards as she looks to take her tally into double figures.

The Beatles have also been awarded a landmark nomination for Song of the Year for their single Now and Then, almost 50 years since their last nomination in 1977, and other nominees include Sam Fender, Central Cee, Jade, Nia Archives and Fred Again.

In the international categories, big names like Benson Boone, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have been given recognition and they will be keen to win their respective categories.

But it’s not just the gongs that define the Brits, the ceremony is renowned for some of the greatest musical performances of all time.

This year’s show will see Fender, Carpenter, Jade, Myles Smith, Lola Young, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and The Last Dinner Party all perform at a star-studded O2 arena in London.

So will there be any controversy and memorable moments?

Jack will be doing his best to ensure there is some excitement, that’s for sure – once he’s got over his chilled pre-show ritual, that is.

“It’s quite zen backstage when I’m trying to get ready,” he says.

“I will probably be in there, just doing a sound bath or humming and trying to do some breath work to keep myself nice and calm.