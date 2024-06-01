Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been an eventful run so far, from the auditions – which, if anything, have been even more chaotic than usual (and that’s saying something) – to the five semi-finals which aired last week.

There were even reports of police being called out to one of the auditions due to an intruder backstage at the Alexandra Palace, although thankfully that was resolved with little incident.

Also in the auditions, Bruno Tonioli – who already tore up the rule-book last year by overusing the golden buzzer – actually broke it this time after smacking it so enthusiastically over young dance troupe Phoenix Boys.

It's the Grand Final of Britain's Got Talent 2024

The rule-breaking by the judges, which began last year when Bruno joined the panel, seems to have spread this time around.

Fellow judge Amanda Holden feels like Simon Cowell is partly to blame, however, saying: “I think Simon’s got that twinkle in his eye where he just winks at Bruno to say, ‘Go on, go on. I dare you. I dare you. I don’t care if you break the rules’.

“I feel like Bruno’s brought the same infectious energy that he always brings. Auditions were slightly chaotic this year but that’s down to Simon, it’s not really to do with Bruno”.

Mind you, Amanda has been in on the act, too, breaking out her golden buzzer twice this time (they are supposed to only have one use each per series).

She explains: “So, the first was for a singer [Sydnie Christmas], and she’s got the perfect showbiz name if ever I’ve heard one!

“I was blown away by her and I really hope this is going to give her a kickstart to a career that she’s destined to have.

“And then on the other end of the spectrum was my second golden buzzer [comedian Nabe]. He had me howling with laughter.

"I’ve never seen anything like it ever, ever, ever! There’s no one else doing it. He deserves the golden buzzer just for thinking up that act.”

Meanwhile there was controversy when one of the acts – K-pop band Blitzers, who earned a yes from each of the four judges – was revealed to already be famous in their native South Korea.

We find out tonight who will win the huge cash prize and a coveted slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

At the time of writing, the finalists have yet to be confirmed, but the prize would arguably mean different things to different artists.

For example, Amanda thought Sydnie was so un-showbiz, when she walked on stage the judge thought she was going to do stand-up (“…she was a little diamond, a little bit rough around the edges”).