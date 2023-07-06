It’s a truth almost universally acknowledged that we Brits really do love an underdog.

It could explain why we’ve taken the reality show competition to our hearts over recent years: watching the least likely, most unconfident contestant blossom before our eyes into a dyed-in-the-wool winner can be some of the most water-cooler telly ever.

The best series dangle truly jaw-dropping prizes, from whopping amounts of cash to the opportunities of a lifetime, mostly to justify the cut-and-thrust of competition, but also to demonstrate just how passionate the participants are about their chosen field.

Ravneet Gill, Michel Roux Jr and Mike Reid

Gordon Ramsay is arguably the granddaddy of the culinary competition sphere, offering American chefs the chance to become head or executive chef at the restaurant of his choosing, but this very British version is every bit as compelling.

This blend of Hell’s Kitchen and The Apprentice follows talented up and coming chefs as they battle to prove they have both the culinary skills and business brain to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize: the Palm Court restaurant in the exclusive hotel, The Langham, London.

They are overseen by three judges, headed by Langham chef Michel Roux Jr. The son of Albert and nephew of Michel Snr, Roux Jr carries arguably one of the most famous names in European cuisine, but still had to serve his apprenticeship.

He worked his way up to commis de cuisine, training in France and with his father and uncle in Le Gavroche in London, before a stint as commis chef at La Tante Claire in London and at Hong Kong’s Mandarin Hotel.

Michael Jr rejoined his father and uncle’s restaurant empire, working at the Waterside Inn in Bray and their flagship Le Gavroche, and took over their catering business before replacing his father as head chef at the latter when he retired.

Joining Roux Jr is pastry supremo and hospitality consultant Ravneet Gill and leading global restaurateur Mike Reid (who counts Roux Jr among his teachers), while the hopefuls face challenges designed to prove they can deliver five-star cuisine and turn a profit while running a restaurant business at the very highest level.

Initially, the chefs were drawn from a wide range of professional backgrounds, and each had their own, unique vision for the restaurant.

Over successive rounds, their numbers have been whittled down, and now it’s the semi-final and the four remaining chefs face their toughest challenges yet.

First, they must present an opulent centrepiece designed to attract groups of diners who are keen to splash the cash on a special occasion.

The pressure mounts in the kitchen as the hopefuls are next required to cater an exclusive banquet for 100 VIP guests, with each chef producing one course – starter, fish, meat and dessert – under the watchful eye of Mike Reid.

There’s the not-so-small matter of the Langham hotel’s reputation at stake, so everyone knows there is zero room for error.

