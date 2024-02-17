Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision to release two very different but highly anticipated films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, on the same day created the social-media sensation ‘Barbenheimer’ and saw audiences flocking to both – Barbie grossed a staggering $1.44 billion, while Oppenheimer made more than $950 million, which is especially impressive for a three-hour film about the man dubbed the father of the atomic bomb.

But as the British Academy Film Awards take place tonight, hosted by David Tennant, will Barbenheimer still be the main talking point?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signs are good for Oppenheimer, which leads the field with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Director for Christopher Nolan and Actor for Cillian Murphy. However, it seems the Baftas weren’t quite as sold on Barbie, which had to settle for five, including nods for Ryan Gosling in Supporting Actor and Margot Robbie for Actress.

However, it is far from being a two-horse race. Other films with a strong showing include Poor Things, with 11 nominations. Killers Of The Flower Moon has nine (although there were some raised eyebrows when Martin Scorsese failed to make the Best Director cut), as has the Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest.

Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Maestro all have seven, All of Us Strangers has six, and another 2023 movie that made a splash on social media, Saltburn, gets five.

In fact, the critically divisive Saltburn has become such a sensation that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be dropping by the ceremony to perform Murder on the Dancefloor, which enjoyed a chart resurgence after it soundtracked one of the film’s most memorable scenes. (Although as the ceremony is going out pre-watershed, we should probably expect everyone to stay fully clothed.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The love for Saltburn may continue to the EE Rising Star Award category, which is voted for by viewers, and features one of the movie’s actors Jacob Elordi (he’s also up for Supporting Actor).

He’ll be going head-to-head with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who gave an acclaimed performance in Fair Play, Mia McKenna-Bruce of How to Have Sex, Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde and Ayo Edebiri, who appeared in the movie Bottoms and also recently won an Emmy for her role in the acclaimed show The Bear.

Given that the previous winners of this accolade include Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Letitia Wright, it may be the most coveted award of the night.

One person we do know won’t be leaving empty handed is Samantha Morton, who is set to be awarded the Bafta Fellowship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an appearance from Hannah Waddingham, while Clara Amfo and Alex Zane report from the red carpet.