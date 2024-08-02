Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a widely-held belief that while millions of men went off to fight during the Second World War, the women were left at home, working in shipyards, factories and fields, and essentially keeping the country running.

And although the role that male soldiers, pilots and spies played in defeating the Nazis has been well documented over the years, very little is known about the women who also fought, flew and died in the conflict.

This new three-part series explores the unknown histories of some of these remarkable women, who defied expectations, overcame prejudices and often outperformed their male counterparts during the Second World War.

Very little is known about the women who fought, flew and died in the Second World War

Each episode sheds light on courageous women who led the charge – from fighter pilots, bombing squadrons and anti-aircraft gunners, through to spies, intelligence officers or resistance fighters.

Over the next few weeks, it will shine a light on Jewish woman Selma van de Perre who, as a teenager, worked as a courier for the Dutch Resistance, before being betrayed and eventually surviving the horrors of Ravensbrück concentration camp.

There’s also the Soviet sniper known as ‘Lady Death’, who was sent to battle without a gun, before killing over 300 Nazis.

And there’s a look at the bravery of Lee Miller, one of the most talented journalists of the Second World War.

Underpinned by innovative research and supported by world-leading experts and first-hand testimony from those who served, WW2: Women on the Frontline challenges what has become the accepted history of the Second World War by providing a fresh take on events.

This first edition tells the remarkable stories of women who fought the Nazi invaders in occupied Europe, as well as an Austrian spy who successfully infiltrated the United States.

Dancer, singer and actress Josephine Baker was a major star in 1930s Paris.

She joined forces with French Military Intelligence, spying on Axis officials and smuggling vital information across borders – often written in invisible ink on her sheet music.

The Special Operations Executive sent hundreds of agents, including women, into occupied Europe to help the Resistance movement, including Noor Inayat Khan, who navigated the dangerous role of a wireless operator.

Across the Atlantic, young Austrian spy Lilly Stein infiltrated military industries, seducing high-profile men into giving away their secrets.

She was vilified by the Press and the FBI, but as a Jew allegedly blackmailed by the Nazis, we find out her story is more complex than it seems.

And there’s teenage girls Truus and Freddie Oversteegen who used their youth as a disguise, luring German officers into the woods and shooting them dead, as well as committing acts of sabotage like blowing up railway bridges, often dressed as men.

Kate Beal, CEO and Co-Founder of Woodcut Media, the production company behind WW2: Women on the Frontline, says: “Rarely do we hear about the brave women who played a pivotal role on the frontline.