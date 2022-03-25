C4 offers first glimpse of final series of Derry Girls

Channel 4 has offered a first look still and trailer for the third and final series of its award-winning comedy series Derry Girls.

As fans of the hit series know by now Derry Girls is the creation of acclaimed Londonderry writer Lisa McGee who mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy.

The coming-of-age programme about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires, is set to return soon, the broadcaster has announced.

The trailer, which first debuted on St Patrick’s Day, stars Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn who return for the final instalment.

While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

However in series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to ‘adulthood’.

Derry Girls will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the group attend.

In the teaser clip, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, tells the gang: “If you fail your GCSEs the school won’t take you back.”

The family-centred comedy also featured Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma Mary and Kathy Clarke as Aunt Sarah eyeballing their new plumber in the trailer. O’Neill says: “If you’re going to be that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick.”

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe also feature alongside the other main characters Erin, Orla, Michelle and James.

The clip, which has already been viewed over 350,000 times since it was uploaded, ends with a voiceover that declares: “Brand new Derry Girls, coming 2022, only on Channel 4.’”

The teaser has created a big ripple of excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting the final instalment of the popular show.

Filming took place in November in various locations, including in and around the city.

A lot of the outdoor scenes were centred around Limewood Street and the neighbouring areas as well as the Guildhall.

In September, Lisa McGee confirmed the third series would be the last.

She said: “Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”