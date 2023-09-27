Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are many questions to be asked by anyone who watches this show regularly. Is more than 50 hats between seven really too many?

Do books really count as clutter? Surely they’re a necessary part of life, almost the property equivalent of a food group?

Does watching too many episodes of presenter Stacey Solomon, organiser Dilly, carpenter Rob and cleaner Iwan, permanently skew your view of what’s an unacceptable amount of ‘stuff’?

Stacey helps single mum Claire and her family of five boys

The answer to that last one is a definite “possibly”… but there is no denying every episode is absolutely fascinating viewing.

For the uninitiated, cameras follow Stacey and her crew as they show a family how to transform their messy home via a life-changing declutter, budget-friendly makeover and supersized spring clean.

This week’s episode is a cracker, as the crack team of domestic organising fanatics challenge the Edgar-Whelan family to sort their life out in just seven days.

Single mum Claire looks after her family of five boys, who are aged between 13 and 24. Four of them still live at home, so it’s fair to say Claire has her hands full keeping on top of the everyday chores.

With Stacey’s help, the family starts packing all their worldly goods into boxes. Every single item is stripped from the family home, eventually revealing how much space there is under all that collective clutter.

Once the house is all packed up, the time has come for the Edgar-Whelans to see all their possessions laid out in a giant warehouse.

Sure enough, there’s the bonkers and the banal. The items include 95 bottles of cleaning products, 10 versions of the same board game, a staggering 234 pairs of shoes and more than 300 pieces of kids’ artwork.

With everything displayed in front of them, Stacey then asks the family to let go of half of their belongings in a bid to reorganise their life and home.

In the warehouse, Claire struggles with her self-confidence as she finds it hard to give up her things. Hankies on standby alert as, after an emotional heart-to-heart Claire decides the time has come to let go of some of her most treasured items, while the boys also promise to help mum more around the house.

It’s worth remembering that the items they do decide to get rid of will be put into piles to recycle, donate or sell, so nothing goes to waste.

Back at the house, carpenter Rob has been busy remodelling the living room so Claire can pursue her dream to run a hat rental business.

Cleaner Iwan has given the entire place a supersize spring clean, dishing out lots of useful tips for viewers along the way, and organiser Dilly reinstates the utility and turns the conservatory-cum-bedroom into a charming, grown-up space.

When the Edgar-Whelans are left with only their must-keep items, these are packed back up to the house before it’s stylishly refilled by Stacey and her team, ready for the big reveal.