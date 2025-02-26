Lord Sugar is back for the 19th season of The Apprentice

Thursday: The Apprentice (BBC One, 9pm)

Despite Lord Sugar’s cringeworthy puns and the format being labelled ‘tired’ and ‘samey’, The Apprentice continues to be one of the BBC’s most watched programmes.

But if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, you could say.

Another criticism regularly levelled at the long-running business show is that although the quality of the candidates seems to be getting “better and better” (in Lord Sugar’s eyes, anyway), that upturn doesn’t always make for entertaining telly.

Sugar’s lieutenant Baroness Karren Brady is quick to defend the show’s rigorous selection process, saying: “I think they’re all credible; they’re diverse, they’ve got different business backgrounds.

“Of course, over the series, we really test their business acumen and their skills. I think they’re a serious bunch this series too.

“I guess as the series has progressed, candidates have got more and more serious.”

Lord Sugar’s other advisor, Tim Campbell, agrees, saying: “I think it’s a credit to the BBC, the production team and Lord Sugar, in terms of his gravitas, that we’ve got credible, diverse candidates from all viable business backgrounds.

“The reality is that if you look back over all previous series, we’ve got to the final stages with incredible business people who run successful businesses and I think we’ve got more this time.

“So, we’re really, really lucky that in the midst of lots of shows maybe going different ways, we’ve maintained that level of credibility.”

The 19th season of The Apprentice got under way four weeks ago, as viewers were introduced to the latest batch of cocky candidates.

They were immediately on the receiving end of a reality check, with Lord Sugar pointing out that some of their CVs have “more crap than the River Thames”, before packing them off to organise tours in Austria.

Predictably, both Team Glacier and Team Forest struggled to flog tickets and impress the travellers.

Then, the following week, the teams’ attempts at creating virtual pop stars failed to hit the right notes, while one group’s microphone logo was described as ‘looking like a tampon’ .

From there, it was onto the historic town of Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, where they were given nine hours to secure nine items. As usual, it was a comedy of errors.

In last week’s programme, the candidates were challenged to transform crops into cash, as they created a dish for the public, before delivering a bespoke corporate order and selling to trade.

We’re now onto week five and although Easter is still a month and a half away, The Apprentice is going early with themed task.

The candidates are challenged to create and brand a new chocolate easter egg, before pitching to industry buyers.

One team’s mild matcha egg is considered a rotten idea by the buyers, while the other team’s scrambled branding leads to confusion during the pitch – and for Lord Sugar.