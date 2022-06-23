Can they answer One Question to win £100k?

There’s a lot of talk about Channel 4 in the news at the moment, but no matter your opinion, there’s no denying the broadcaster four has pushed the envelope in all kinds of interesting and sometimes strange directions when it comes to entertainment.

This quiz show is a case in point.

One Question was commissioned after an innovative piloting scheme run by Channel 4 last year. It was introduced by Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris, to develop ideas in an affordable and sustainable way from a range of independent production companies from around the country.

Claudia Winkleman is the host

Seven prime-time quiz ideas were piloted in 2021 and two were commissioned: Quizness, CPL’s six-part quiz show fronted by Tom Allen and, well you already know the other one.

This summer the Channel 4 powers that be will attempt to repeat the feat, but with panel shows.

In the meantime, back to this quiz show. Each edition sees a pair of contestants attempt to answer a single question to win a cool £100,000.

They will be offered 20 possible answers, but only one of them is correct.

Eliminate the wrong answers and they’ll be on the road to a hefty dose of cash in the bank, but one false move – ditching the right solution – and it’s game over.

It’s hosted by the one and only Claudia Winkleman, who says with her customary enthusiasm: “I am ridiculously excited about One Question. There’s no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules. A sofa, a chat, just one question that could win our players £100k. Not only that, we give them the answer.

“Tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. I’ve bought a new black sweater and the studio has a toasted sandwich maker. I can’t wait!”

It’s the latest move in what has been an eclectic yet glittering career, which began in 1992 as a reporter for the BBC series Holiday.

She’s often stepped in and taken the reins of shows from other presenters and made them her own, notably taking over from Davina McCall on ITV show God’s Gift, Cat Deeley for series three of Comic Relief Does Fame Academy, and – most famously – Bruce Forsyth for Strictly Come Dancing, which Claudia now co-hosts with Tess Daly.

She’s also the queen of the companion show, hosting daily updates from Fame Academy to Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, and showcased her love of cinema by anchoring Sky’s coverage of the 79th and the 80th Academy Awards, which led to her co-presenting the Film programme.

Alongside all that little lot, Claudia continued to bolster her journalism CV first with travel writing, before expanding into opinion-led lifestyle work, and carved out a career on the radio, including her current gig on Saturday mornings on BBC Radio 2.

Not to mention putting in panel show appearances on everything from QI to Taskmaster.

Claudia’s become instantly recognisable, thanks to her thick black eyeliner and heavy fringe, as much as for her smart wit and infectious laugh.