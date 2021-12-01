Can we enjoy a luxury Christmas for less?

With Christmas cancelled for many of us last year, you may have your heart set on a luxurious yuletide blowout.

But with money tighter than ever and shortages predicted on the high street, it’s not going to be easy to treat ourselves and our loved ones.

Thankfully, Sabrina Grant and Sophie Morgan are on hand to dispense advice and reveal tricks that could get you top quality and luxury items without breaking the bank.

Luxury for Less Presenters Sophie Morgan and Sabrina Grant

Similar to last year’s show, which was hosted by Grant alongside Helen Skelton, the consumer duo will speak to former supermarket insiders and uncover what the retailers know about our tastes and our shopping habits. They then explain how consumers can use that hidden knowledge to get a brilliant Christmas at bargain prices.

Sabrina and Sophie will also reveal what goes into our favourite foods and why you shouldn’t be afraid of doing your shopping at a discounter – there is a very good chance that you are buying the same quality product that is sold by the high-end stores, just with different branding.

Plus, psychologists join the pair to reveal the covert techniques retailers use to get us to spend more than we need to or want to.

Nicole Kleeman, from production company Firecrest, said: “The last 18 months have been the toughest many of us have lived through.

“Whether we have struggled financially or managed to save, a key trend has emerged: we want to treat ourselves.

“This series shows us all how to indulge and reward ourselves for getting through the hideous pandemic, without breaking the bank.”

The first of two episodes includes a guide to buying real diamonds at half the price.

As the duo explain, diamonds are categorised by the four C’s: cut, colour, clarity and carat.

All four impact the look of a diamond as well as its value.

Sabrina and Sophie suggest choosing a jeweller who’s been in the game a while, as well as checking a stone’s certification, making sure the setting is up to standard and checking its ethical.

Next, the duo get a whiff of designer smelling perfumes and insist that they don’t have to cost a fortune.

The last thing you want to do is spend money on a fragrance you don’t like, that gives you a headache, or that fades away seconds after it touches your skin.

So, if you’re looking for a new signature scent or just want to add a fresh fragrance to your current arsenal, never fear – the programme has tips.

Smoked salmon is a slice of luxury we wish we could enjoy every single weekend.

But, it’s often reserved for special occasions – the quintessential topping for canapés circling a party or layered onto scrambled egg on Christmas morning.

With that in mind, Sabrina and Sophie make sure you are choosing the very best smoked salmon, as well as the purchasing the best Christmas pudding.

And, finally, is there actually such a thing as a cheap but delicious gin?

The pair think so, and suggest that you should never judge a bottle by its price point.

Although it may be worth splashing out on an expensive bottle if that’s to your taste, they say most of us can snap up a good gin for £20 or less.

