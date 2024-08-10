Can't believe it's nearly over: Closing ceremony of Paris Olympics on Sunday
Over the past 16 days, millions of us have been gripped by the latest staging of the world’s biggest sporting event.
It all began with the spectacular Opening Ceremony – the first one held outside of a sporting arena, which saw the parade of athletes held on the River Seine with boats assigned to each national delegation.
Despite the heavy rain the French capital, the four-hour spectacle, which culminated in judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec lighting a cauldron shaped like a hot air balloon, was deemed a resounding success.
Meanwhile, the Paris Games themselves have given us plenty of headline-grabbing moments, such as Team USA’s gold in the women’s gymnastics team final, with the incredible Simone Biles leading the way.
In the pool, French poster boy Leon Marchand was virtually unbeatable as he cemented his place as aquatics’ newest superstar.
And the home nation was also in raptures when its rugby sevens side, inspired by Antoine Dupont, secured the country’s first ever Olympic medal in the sport – and it was gold.
British interest was also rewarded with some memorable successes in the first week, including Tom Pidcock’s heart-pumping triumph on the mountain bike, and a historic gold medal in the women’s quadruple sculls, following the quartet’s nail-biting photo finish with the Netherlands.
There was also a second Olympic title for the 4x200m freestyle swimming relay team of Matt Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott at La Defense Arena, as well as golds for triathlete Alex Yee, shooter Nathan Hales and the equestrian eventing team.
Overall, although there has also been some disappointments along the way, it’s fair to say there have been considerably more highs than lows for Team GB.
As is usual, the Olympics haven’t been without their controversies, with arsonists targeting France’s high-speed rail network before the Games, concerns about the Seine’s water quality leading to the delay of the triathlon events, and a banquet sequence featuring drag artists during the Opening Ceremony receiving criticism from Christian groups.
Now, as the showcase of sporting excellence seeks to bow out with style and panache, will there be any more talking points?
Well, the organisers have promised a closing ceremony that will be “marked by audacity, fraternity and emotion”, as athletes from all over the world represent their countries one last time in the Stade de France.
Artistic director Thomas Jolly and his creative teams will transform the national stadium into a gigantic concert hall, with over 100 performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists set to perform in a spectacular show that celebrates the athletes who have excelled this year.
That’s followed by the extinguishing of the flame and the official handover to Los Angeles, the host of the next Games in 2028.
Before Hazel Irvine and Andrew Cotter talk us through what should be a memorable ceremony in St Denis, Clare Balding revisits some of the standout stories and images from an unforgettable fortnight in the City of Light.