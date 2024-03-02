AJ and Will are back for the new series

Following the success of the revamped ‘civilian series’, which returned to ITV in 2023 and was won by Jordan Sangha, Celebrity Big Brother is also being revived, with Will Best and AJ Odudu introducing a new cast tonight before sending them into the house.

Will is clearly looking forward to it. “Some of the most iconic moments from Big Brother throughout the years have come from the Celebrity Big Brother series,” he says.

“When people think of Big Brother nowadays they often think of the GC [Gemma Collins], they think of ‘David’s dead’ [referring to David Gest]. These were all given to us by celebs.”

AJ adds: “I’m so excited. Off the back of the success of the civilian show, it’s amazing that we get to host the celebrity series.

“I feel incredibly lucky. Not everyone gets to do their dream job with their actual mate.”

Although the identity of the housemates has not been confirmed, various stars have been rumoured, from WAG Rebekah Vardy, Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth and X Factor judge Louis Walsh, to EastEnders star Max Bowden, Loose Women’s Linda Robson and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash.

Levi Roots – who found fame on Dragon’s Den with his Reggae Reggae sauce – has also been linked to an appearance on the ‘ultimate social experiment’, as has Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, ex-TOWIE star Joey Essex, Love Island alumni Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Chloe Burrows, and, perhaps most interestingly of all, former This Morning host Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile, Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton has apparently negotiated a bumper contract with ITV bosses and could become one of the show’s most controversial housemates.

At the time of writing at least, the hosts are also in the dark when it comes to who will be entering the house.

Will says: “Our biggest surprise will be seeing who gets out of those cars. We have absolutely no idea who will be going in.”

And their identities are not the only shocks in store for viewers.

“Last series, Big Brother himself was more of a character, more consistent and more mischievous,” he continues.

“Elements like that, when applied to the celebrity version, are going to be dialled up. The team is so talented and creative, there’s no doubt it will be just as great this time around.”

The main ITV1 programme is followed by Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live on ITV2 (10.30pm), in which a guest panel and a live studio audience analyse the action.

It will also feature the evictees’ first live interviews and bonus exclusive content.

Plus, much to the delight of hardcore Big Brother fans, the live stream will be back on ITVX, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the action 24/7.

The UK’s last CBB season was titled Celebrity Big Brother 22: Eye of the Storm in 2018 and featured Cheers actress Kirsty Alley, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, actress Roxanne Pallett, footballer Jermaine Pennant and TV psychic Sally Morgan.