However, Alan Carr had more reason that most to be worried when his autobiographical sitcom Changing Ends launched on ITVX last year.

He says: “I was so nervous because this is such a personal story for me on so many levels. If people had slagged off the show I would have taken it really personally because not only did I co-write it, but it’s based on my life – there’s no dodging a bad reaction or blaming anyone else because it’s all about me!”

Luckily, he didn’t need to worry – the show quickly became the streaming service’s biggest-ever comedy, and picked up even more fans when it was shown on ITV1.

Changing Ends is back again on ITV

If you weren’t one of the people who fell for Changing Ends’ charms, it’s based on Alan’s experiences of growing up in Northampton in the 1980s as the son of fourth-division football manager, Graham (Shaun Dooley).

So, there was an added pressure for Alan as he awaited his family’s verdict – but they were totally onboard.

Alan says: “I was so nervous about what they would think, but mum and dad love it, they watch it over and over again! My dad has been so sweet about the show. He never really rings me and if I call the house he immediately puts mum on, but since series one went out he keeps calling me asking about what’s happening in series two, he’s desperate for more details.”

Luckily, Graham’s wait is now over as the second run hits ITV1 tonight, while fans will be relieved to hear that the brilliant Oliver Savell is also back as the young Alan.

The older, real Alan says: “Ollie is amazing and he just gets better. But of course, the elephant in the room was that we were wondering how tall he would have got and how much his voice had dropped – you have to be able to hit those high notes when you play Alan Carr, I’m like Mariah Carey!

“But he’s just so professional and funny. Even though he was a little bit taller for series two, he’s still just as talented and wonderful in the role as he was in the first series. If we get recommissioned, I might have to do a time jump for series three!”

There are changes afoot in the new run, as Alan reveals: “In series two, the Cobblers are on the cusp of going up and I’m on the cusp of going through puberty so it’s all a bit of a knife edge with these two push-pulls going on – success for the Cobblers and Alan growing up and turning into a young man. It’s electric, you can feel that battle going on.”