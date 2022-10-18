The late-night chat show featuring Black voices discussing topical issues returns for a welcome and keenly anticipated second series, presented by radio DJ and presenter Yinka Bokinni and social media star Zeze Millz.

Billed by Channel 4 as a show “where guests will be encouraged to say what they want to say without apologising for it.

“This isn’t a show about Black people, this is the show where Black people talk freely about everything. It will offer new views on existing subjects as well as bringing new subjects and voices to the table,” continues the channel’s description.

The first series was introduced during Channel 4’s groundbreaking “Black to Front” initiative last year, during which all programmes and even commercials were led by Black talent.

This new, six-part run will feature an array of guests from the worlds of politics, entertainment, sport and culture, with a broad range of subjects tackled. Tonight’s opening edition focuses on dating preferences, a subject brought to recent attention by Star Wars star John Boyega, who in an interview with GQ magazine stated that he ‘only dates Black’.

There’s much for Bokinni and Millz and their guests to get their teeth into there, before moving onto whether (or why) female mistresses are judged more harshly than their male equivalents when it comes to infidelity.

Finally there’s a look at ‘clout chasing’ on social media. This approach is being adopted by an increasing number of people and involves accruing followers and likes at all costs. Unfortunately, it can lead to all sorts of problems. What are the dangers of putting more and more of one’s life online, and investing so much of one’s energy in a reckless bid for popularity?

This ethos of Black people talking about issues, rather than people talking about Black issues, is what makes the show unique (although, when you think about it, it is strange and disappointing that this is the case).

Channel 4’s specialist factual commissioning editor Shaminder Nahal, one of the pioneers behind Black to Front, alongside Vivienne Molokwu, commissioned the new series, saying: “The Black to Front project is about amplifying Black voices and talent in front of and behind the screen — and above all about making this part of an ongoing conversation.

“This thoughtful, energetic – and truly unapologetic – late-night debate and conversation show is an incredible showcase for two of the most exciting talents around: Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz. I’m so thrilled to be working with them”.

The show is made by production company SBTV and Cardiff Productions. Before his untimely death in February, Jamal Edwards, founder of SBTV, said of the platform: “Bringing through new talent is at the core of what we do at SBTV, and as we increasingly move into the television production space we are grateful to Channel 4 for commissioning six new episodes of Unapologetic thereby giving us the opportunity to showcase more new talent”.

He had every right to be proud of the show – it’s a worthy legacy.