Off the back of his heroic Ultramarathon challenge last year, Vernon Kay joins the presenting line up

Friday: Children in Need 2024 (BBC One, 7pm)

Depending on what point they’re trying to make at the time, adults seem to think children these days either have it easier than they did, or that it’s a tough time to be a kid.

However, studies show that children across the UK are indeed facing greater challenges than ever, with mental-health conditions such as anxiety and depression rising, and high levels of poverty leading to inequality and lack of opportunity.

Many children are simply carrying a load that’s too heavy to manage alone.

In the last five years, the likelihood of young people having a mental-health issue has increased by around 50 per cent, while 30 per cent of all children in the UK live in poverty.

The message of this year’s Children in Need is to make life lighter for children all across the UK, and throughout the night there will be appeal films will featuring some of the young people who are struggling, as well as those whose lives have been changed by the charity over the years.

In tonight’s televised show, six super stars are presenting an unforgettable evening filled with star-studded sketches, sensational musical acts, show-stopping performances and plenty of surprises.

Off the back of his heroic Ultramarathon challenge last year, Vernon Kay joins the presenting line up alongside Rochelle Humes, who returns to host for the first time since 2019.

They will be joined by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush.

Highlights will include a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing as the professionals are joined by a global superstar.

Plus, there’s visit from the Gladiators, and a world exclusive preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special.

Graham Norton’s Red Chair is back with a twist as a group of kids decide the fate of some famous faces who attempt to make them laugh.

The One Show’s Challenge Squad will culminate in two live performances in the studio, with guests including multi platinum-selling artist Ella Henderson.

The audience can also expect a special performance from the cast of Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular.

Plus, this year, for the first time ever, the Children in Need Choir will feature youngsters from across all parts of the UK coming together to sing Take That classic Never Forget.

Paddy McGuinness will find out the total raised by his Radio 2 Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge, and viewers can also look forward to an important pitch in Dragons’ Den and a very special CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Not only is the need to help children extremely urgent, the need to raise money has also never been greater as the charity is only able to fund 1 in 8 of the organisations who ask for money.

You may have already taken part in some sort of charity endeavour over the last few weeks, whether it’s sponsoring a scooter ride to school or baking brownies for a bake sale.