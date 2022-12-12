Football pundits and commentators can be divisive – most fans have their favourites, as well as those who prompt them to reach for the TV remote.

There are very few who are universally popular with everyone, but one is Chris Kamara.

The former footballer, who turns 65 on Christmas Day, made over 600 appearances in the Football League during his playing career, including for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City, before a brief stint in management.

Since becoming a pundit on Sky Sports he has amassed a huge following and is renowned for his lively and often unpredictable on-screen reporting, as well as his catchphrase “unbelievable Jeff!” – a reference to Soccer Saturday anchor Jeff Stelling.

His popularity on Sky Sports enabled Kammy to spread his TV wings further, including co-hosting Ninja Warrior UK with his good friend Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes on ITV.

However, earlier this year, Chris was dealt a huge blow. While reporting on Rotherham United’s match against Shrewsbury Town for Soccer Saturday in March, fans noticed that he had been slurring his words.

Afterwards, Kammy admitted that he had been diagnosed with apraxia of speech (AOS), a condition which makes it difficult to pronounce words correctly and consistently, and that his live television appearances “might have to take a back seat” from now on.

Also known as acquired apraxia of speech or verbal apraxia, AOS is a neurological disorder that affects the brain pathways involved in producing speech.

The brain knows what it wants to say, but cannot properly plan and sequence the required speech sound movements.

The severity of AOS varies from person to person – it can be mild causing issues with only a few sounds or pronunciation, but in the most severe cases, someone with AOS might not be able to communicate effectively by speaking.

Although he vowed to continue with work commitments after his initial diagnosis, Kammy says that he now finds it difficult to watch himself on TV and is wondering whether to continue working.

However, he has taken some time to film documentary Chris Kamara: Lost for Words, in which he embarks on a very personal journey to discover a deeper insight into AOS.

In the uplifting film, made by Shephard’s production company, he will give viewers unprecedented access into life with the condition.

From his initial denials through to his diagnosis and now to the disciplined way he manages his therapy, the film follows Kammy as he seeks advice from experts and meets others with AOS who are also navigating their way through this rare condition.

“This documentary is a very personal one for me,” Kammy says.

“I am really keen to raise awareness about Apraxia of Speech/Dyspraxia.

“Little is known about it which makes the diagnosis so much harder to navigate.