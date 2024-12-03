Wednesday: Reuben Owen: Christmas in the Dales (Channel 5, 9pm)

Ever since they were given their own Channel 5 series in 2018, the nation has been captivated by one of Yorkshire’s most famous farming families, the Owens.

Our Yorkshire Farm followed Amanda and Clive Owen and their brood of nine children as they got on with their daily lives at Ravenseat in the Yorkshire Dales.

One of its stars was their oldest son Reuben. “I always enjoyed it on camera with my parents,” the 20-year-old said in an interview with Farmers Guardian in the summer.

Since appearing on screen, Reuben has gone on to build a huge social media following and has started his own groundwork and plant-hire business, all of which was documented in his own TV show, Life in the Dales, which started in April this year.

The first season of the show ended on notes of personal change, with Reuben and then-girlfriend Sarah going separate ways and his good mate Tommy pursuing a new direction as a truck driver.

We rejoin Reuben tonight for a special edition of the show.

Christmas is coming, and Reuben is throwing a festive party for friends and family at their local to thank them for all their help.

But before the planning begins, Reuben’s bought a snowmobile as an early Christmas present which, despite a lack of snow, he and Tommy ride through a sheep-filled field.

With no snow and wet weather hampering digging in the Dales, Reuben’s found some end-of-year work in colder climes, as he and Tommy head to a town in Sweden’s arctic circle.

Kiruna is home to the biggest underground iron ore mine in the world where excavations have caused the town to sink, and now whole historic buildings are being excavated and relocated.

On arrival, Reuben and Tommy agree that the town is a machine lovers’ paradise.

The duo use their mechanical know-how to help move Kiruna’s 125-year-old church, one of Sweden’s most beautiful buildings.

They also join traditional Sami reindeer herders to maintain their forest fencing and find out how farming in the mountains compares to shepherding sheep on the fells back home.

The pair also take a husky sleigh-ride deep into the icy wilderness to camp beneath the northern lights.

Missing his machines, Reuben is pleased to head home and be reunited with his beloved fleet back in the Dales.

With gifts and stories to share, Reuben and Tommy go all out to decorate the pub and impress Reuben’s younger brothers Miles, Sid and the rest of their guests for their big festive get-together.

As well as this festive special, there are strong rumours that a second series of Life in the Dales is heading to our screen next year.

With continued interest in what he is up to, Reuben explains what he personally thinks it is about rural life that keeps viewers hooked.

“It is a different way of life in this neck of the woods and people do not see it,” he says. “I am sure if I was put in their world, I would find that very different.