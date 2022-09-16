The 33rd Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People offers a programme of unmissable opportunities for families, schools, young filmmakers and movie fans this October/November with over 200 events in a plethora of venues including the Ulster Museum, Queen’s Film Theatre, the Belfast Barge, Strand Arts Centre, the Black Box, and Odeon Cinemas Belfast.

The award-winning festival will also visit towns across the province with its Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks film initiative.

Festival-goers will have the chance to experience a thought-provoking world cinema programme that spotlights youth and social issues, an extensive education programme, talent lab industry masterclasses sponsored by Belfast Harbour, classic and brand-new family and teen film screenings, the Cinemagic Young Filmmaker weekend, and film jury panels for young film critics.

Esteemed film critic Mark Kermode will hold a Q&A at the festival following a screening of Petite Maman (2021)

The 2022 line-up features film previews from all over the world including opening preview, Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia, live action/CGI musical comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the best-selling book series, and the adventure-filled world premiere of Future TX introduced by writers and directors, Tim Clague and Danny Stack.

Island of Lost Girls, a superb family film and intense nature thriller, shot on a remote Mexican island, will captivate audiences who will hear from directors Ann-Marie and Brian Schmidt and meet the cast of young actors. Raffiella Chapman (The Theory of Everything, His Dark Materials), will meet with young filmmakers at her film preview Vesper, the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure, in which she stars in the titular role.

Blue Peter editor, Ellen Evans, will host a Q&A about looking after the longest-running children’s TV show in the world, and film critic, presenter and author Ian Nathan will be ‘in conversation’ with Brian Henry Martin about his latest book, James Cameron: A Retrospective.

The festival will host a screening of Bedknobs & Broomsticks with special guest cast member Cindy O’Callaghan (pictured) who played young Carrie Rawlins in the 1971 movie

Plus Derry Girls director, Michael Lennox, will share insights into the highs of working on the hilarious Channel 4 smash hit series penned by the Maiden City’s very own Lisa McGee.

Composer and broadcaster Neil Brand presents a spectacular show on the immortal comedy duo, Laurel and Hardy, and the UK’s leading film critic Mark Kermode will host his 18th Film Night at Cinemagic, with a Q&A and screening of Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman, described as ‘one of the greatest films ever made for children of all ages’.

Creativity Corner will offer workshops in writing for TV, making news programmes, illustration, puppetry, presenting and acting.

BAFTA winner Tony Cooke, head writer and executive producer of the magical Lovely Little Farm for Apple TV+, will help young people develop their writing skills and content ideas, while presenter Joanna Adeyinka-Burford will take teens on an A-Z journey through the media industry.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore starring Judle Law and Eddie Redmayne will also be screened during the jampacked festival

Creative Talent from TV and Film productions such as Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Three Families, Derry Girls, Becoming Human, Bear Grylls: Survival School, Bridgerton, and the immensely popular romantic series Normal People based on the book of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney, An Cailín Ciúin will host the Cinemagic Belfast Harbour Talent Lab masterclasses focusing on equipping new entrants to the film and television industry with insights into the manifold challenges entailed in directing, producing, acting and cinematography processes.

The ever-popular Tales at Twilight brings storytelling and movies together with screenings of The Secret of Kells, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, Charlotte’s Web, The Iron Giant, and Song of the Sea.

The Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks film programme showcases the very best eco-friendly themed family movies including Bee Movie, Moana, The Lorax, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest and WALL-E, where the admission ticket fee will go towards South Belfast Foodbank.

Anniversary, heritage, and family classic movies will appeal to all generations, with a chance to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of both Annie, and The Last Unicorn, and a screening of Bedknobs & Broomsticks, with special guest cast member Cindy O’Callaghan, who played young Carrie Rawlins in the 1971 movie.

A treat-filled Halloween film season brings lots of spooky favourites back to the silver screen including Arachnophobia, Little Shop of Horrors, Return to Oz and Hocus Pocus.

The festival is also looking for CineSeekers Juries, allowing young people to moonlight as film critics reviewing animation, drama and documentaries, while over 150 fledgling filmmakers from the UK and Ireland will be celebrated during the Young Filmmaker Showcase for rising talent.

The Cinemagic Film Education programme offers opportunities for pre-school and primary to post-primary and third level students. Some of the highlights include a BAFTA Key Skills Workshop and Young Presenters Workshop with De-Graft Mensah from BBC Newsround.

Acclaimed documentary film Young Plato will screen with an introduction Q&A from director Neasa Ní Chianáin.

Creative Director Christian Manz from visual effects giants Framestore will host a Q&A and careers discussion with a screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Show creator and writer Holly Phillips will host a Q&A, explaining how she launched and created programmes such as Get Even and Rebel Cheer Squad, and writer Ian Nathan will talk about his book alongside a screening of James Cameron’s The Abyss.

In partnership with CCEA and the Foyle Film Festival, Cinemagic will host the 2022 Moving Image Arts Awards Showcase and classroom-based activity includes Podcasting for Beginners, BBFC Online Classification Workshops, SFX Make-Up Tutorials, and Short Film Juries.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic CEO, said: “After months of hard work amid a difficult landscape for everyone, we are proud to share an uplifting and inspiring programme filled with talent labs, film previews, industry talks, workshops and competitions.

“As an innovator in the field of youth film exhibition and engagement with the screen industry, we are providing a unique window to the world and celebrating stories from all walks of life.”