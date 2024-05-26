Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He may have first found fame as a newsreader and journalist, but over the last few years, Clive Myrie has been proving to be one of the BBC’s most versatile presenters.

First, he took over from John Humphrys as the host of the iconic quiz show Mastermind in 2021, and then last year, he moved into celebrity travelogues with Clive Myrie’s Italian Road Trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That proved so popular, the Beeb is now sending him out on his travels again, this time for a Caribbean Adventure.

Clive Myrie jets off to the Caribbean

Or as BBC Commissioning Editor Muslim Alim commented: “Clive’s first travelogue was a BBC Daytime smash hit so I am very excited about this second season. It is a personal adventure for Clive too, diving into his links with the islands and their historical significance.

“I know that Clive will once again bring his amazing personality, endless curiosity about the world and talent for connecting with people, and I hope that audiences will enjoy the second series as much as his Italian trip.”

Both of Clive’s parents arrived in the UK from Jamaica in the early 1960s, but he’s only visited a handful of times. So, the country is his first port of call in tonight’s opening episode as he sets out to follow in his mum and dad’s footsteps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He meets up with his sister, Judith, who recently moved to Jamaica from the UK, and together they explore a high-altitude coffee farm. Clive will also be heading out on some solo adventures, as he learns the secrets of making authentic Jamaican jerk pork and meets up with the descendants of a rebel community that made their home in the mountains.

Across the course of the 15-part series, Clive will also be visiting Cuba. He knows that one of his grandfathers spent time there but is keen to learn more about his family’s connection to the country. It’s also a chance to discover more about the indigenous Taino people – some of the first inhabitants of much of the Caribbean.

His adventure then takes in the Dominican Republic, where Clive gets a bird’s eye view of the oldest city in the Americas, dives into Dominican Santeria – a heady blend of African and European religious belief – and pitches in on a banana farm.

The presenter’s final destination will be Barbados, where he is surrounded by signs of British culture, even as this popular tourist destination begins to drift away from UK influence and the Commonwealth. He also meets the people who (like his sister) have decided to reverse their parents’ journey and swap Britain for the Caribbean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his adventure, Clive says: “I can’t wait to share my journey and the beauty of the Caribbean – a place I’m proud to call my ancestral home. It’s been such an amazing experience exploring this lush part of the world and I’ve loved discovering more about the communities and traditions behind each place.