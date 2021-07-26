Co Down man Matthew MacNabb to join Love Island hopefuls

The 26-year-old marketing consultant from Downpatrick is among six new singletons to enter the hit series’ famous villa tonight.

Co-founder of marketing firm MCN, Matthew was forced to deny his involvement in the hit summer show as per contestant rules, and in a social media post, his family explained: “Finally the news is out. Matthew has entered the Casa Amor Love Island villa.

“We apologise to all those we have had to deny this to... Best of luck to Matthew.”

Matthew MacNabb joins the Love Islanders tonight

In a profile for Radio Times, Matthew said of his upcoming entry to the villa and possible romantic rivalries: “I won’t have much of a problem with stepping on toes. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me.”

He is entering the show as part of Casa Amor, in which the guys and girls in the show are split for several days and newcomers are introduced in a bid to stir drama among the show’s established couples.