Friday: Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey (BBC One, 8.30pm)

He’s mastered the art of comedy and he’s no slouch when it comes to music either, but did you know that Bill Bailey also enjoys drawing?

“I love to sketch wildlife,” says the well-known nature-lover. “I used to draw cartoons and little designs for tour posters and DVD covers and such like, but a few years ago I was asked to draw a bee for a bee conservation charity to be auctioned for the charity.

“It turned out quite well, better than I expected – so I drew another, and another. And then eventually after about four or five of these bees I realised I was improving so I practiced and practiced, and now I draw all kinds of things – bees and butterflies and bugs and birds.”

There isn’t much call for that kind of skill in Extraordinary Portraits, which is back for a new series this week, but Bailey’s artistic ability does at least mean he understands where the painters are coming from when they’re at work.

“What I’ve learned from this series – and what has come across very strongly – is that portraiture is not just about likeness, it’s about trying to elicit something of the personality of the sitter,” he explains.

“Part of that process has involved putting the artist with the sitters in their own home and their place of work, to see what their daily life is like, what their routine is like, and to get a sense of the whole person. Often, we meet their friends and family and get some insight from that.

“It showed to me that it’s quite a rounded process: preparing for the painting, getting to know the sitter, and folding something of their personality into the final work.”

He’s also learnt a few things along the way: “I learned a lot about many aspects of the artistic process, like the effect of light on people’s faces, and about how the paintings come together. It’s very enlightening watching all these artists at work, looking at the way they approach painting.”

The theme of this year’s series is ‘inspiring individuals’. Each of the sitters has made a huge impact on other people’s lives, from the railway worker who saved 29 people at their lowest ebb to a couple who have fostered almost 200 children.

Others featured include an influencer with Down’s Syndrome, a female footballer whose achievements were forgotten for 50 years and an army veteran who raised more than half a million pounds to support ex-servicemen and women by walking around the UK’s coastline.

But first into the frame is Clare, who was just 25 years of age when she was first diagnosed with cancer, which returned four years later and is now incurable, prompting her to set up a charity to support young cancer sufferers. Orianne Pierrepoint is the artist assigned to create a lasting legacy to her achievements.