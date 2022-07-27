Commonwealth Games gets up and running!

From tomorrow, and for the next 11 days, hundreds of athletes will be competing in 280 events across 20 different sports at 15 venues, as the XXII Commonwealth Games takes place in Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Of course, no Games would be complete without a spectacular opening ceremony, and before the action starts, Clare Balding is on hand tonight to present the curtain raiser in front of 35,000 people at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

The creative team behind the ceremony includes Peaky Blinders’ writer and creator Steven Knight, so the show, which is expected to showcase West Midlands talent and diversity, should be something special.

Holly Hamilton, Gabby Logan, Ayo Akinwolere, Clare Balding, JJ Chalmers, Hazel Irvine, Jason Mohammad and Isa Guha

At the heart of it is the traditional Parade Of Nations, where all the participating athletes walk behind the flags of their countries in a celebration of sporting unity.

The ceremony, which is described for us by commentators Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine, then culminates with the Competitors’ Oath and the finale to the Queen’s Baton Relay, which has travelled 90,000 miles around every nation and territory in the Commonwealth.

The sporting action begins tomorrow (Friday) morning, with Jason Mohammad and Holly Hamilton presenting the opening session, which includes the gymnastics and swimming competitions.

Meanwhile, the women’s triathlon race could be a duel between England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown and Bermudan Flora Duffy, who won silver and gold respectively at last summer’s Olympic Games.

Then, throughout the day, there are medals galore at stake in the swimming at the purpose-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre, and track cycling, which is being held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in east London.

Over the next week and a half, there will be high hopes that the Home Nations’ athletes can treat the crowds and TV viewers to some world-class performances.

Among the athletes to look out for are Dina Asher-Smith, who could be battling it out with world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz around young Welsh athlete Jeremiah Azu, as he looks to impress in the 100m, and Scotland’s Laura Muir will be aiming to follow-up on her incredible Olympic silver medal in Tokyo with victory in Birmingham.

Finally, Newry-born Kate O’Connor has shown massive improvement in the heptathlon of late, and the Northern Irishwoman will be hoping to challenge the likes of England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson for the honours.

In the pool, English swimming superstar Adam Peaty heads to Birmingham determined to win the only major title that has so far eluded him – the 50m breaststroke.

And on the bike, Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas will be one of the front-runners in the road race, as well as in the time trial.

England’s women’s cricket team will have T20 world champions Australia in their sights at Edgbaston, while the home nation’s netball team, led by Manchester Thunder captain Natalie Metcalf, will have to negotiate a group that includes world champions New Zealand.

Organisers of Birmingham 2022 are billing it as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the West Midlands on a global stage” and “a games for everyone”.