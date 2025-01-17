Saturday: Gladiators (BBC1, 5.50pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of Gladiators last year proved to be a huge hit – an impressive 8.7 million viewers watched the first episode, making it the BBC’s biggest launch for an entertainment show in seven years.

What’s more, the audience wasn’t just made up of nostalgic viewers looking to relive their fond memories of watching the show in the 1990s. An impressive proportion of fans were viewers who were far to young to know their Wolf from their Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “The return of Gladiators has taken the nation by storm with viewing figures showing that Saturday nights in are back on BBC One for all the family.

“The hugely popular presenting duo of Bradley and Barney [Walsh] combined with the timeless excitement of seeing the Gladiators and contenders in action means the series continues to captivate audiences across the UK.”

Of course, the Walshes were already familiar to viewers and had their own history with the format. (Bradley’s wife was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders ‘G-Force’ on the original series, and he once competed in a celebrity special, while Barney took some of his first steps on the arena floor.)

However, the public also took the new Gladiators themselves to their hearts. For proof, look at how many of them have since turned up on other shows, including Fire (Montell Douglas), who got to show her softer side on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her fellow warrior Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, aka Nitro, also took part in the Strictly Christmas special, but sadly he won’t be showing off his fancy footwork in the new series of Gladiators. After suffering an injury, he’ll be spending the new run on the sidelines.

Nitro took to Instagram to explain: “Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball!

“During training for series two earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

“But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series two of Gladiators!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His (and our) wait is over tonight as Bradley and Barney meet the latest crop of contenders who think they are up to the challenge of taking on the superhuman Gladiators in five brutal events before going head-to-head in the gruelling Eliminator.

We’re promised that Giant will meet his match on the duel podium, Viper finally breaks his silence and we witness the long-awaited return of the legendary, metal-crunching event, Atlaspheres (aka the one where it looks like the competitors are in giant hamster balls).