This new sitcom from comedian Danielle Ward – who’s previously written for The News Quiz, Horrible Histories and Harry Hill’s TV Burp, among others – actually debuts on Thursday on BBC Three, so BBC One viewers are getting a day later.

Still, it’s certainly worth waiting for.

It’s basically an update on the good old fashioned odd couple concept, this time focusing on a father and daughter. When carefree party animal Gemma discovers she is pregnant following a one-off rendezvous on a plane while travelling home from a holiday in Portugal, she’s forced to ask her dad Malcolm to move into her flat to help her cope with the impending new arrival.

Daddy Issues is touted as a 'genuinely laugh out loud sitcom'

His heart is in the right place, but little else is – Malcolm can’t load a washing machine, boil an egg or set up his wifi. Can he really be any use to his daughter? Maybe not, but at least she’s on hand to teach him how to microwave rice without it exploding.

“In Daddy Issues, Danielle has created a genuinely laugh out loud sitcom,” claims Jon Petrie, director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC. “We’re delighted to be working with her on the show. Having Aimee and David cast as the co-leads was the cherry on the cake.”

The Aimee and David mentioned by Petrie are Aimee Lou Wood, who’s perhaps best known for her Bafta-winning performance as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education, and David Morrissey, who has spent most of his career appearing in dramas, so perhaps relishes the opportunity to let his hair down a little.

“I’m delighted to be working with Aimee Lou Wood as she’s someone I’ve admired for a while now,” says the Liverpudlian actor. “She’s a truly unique and gifted talent. Danielle has crafted such a funny and heartfelt piece and I’m so excited to be part of it.”

Wood, meanwhile, seems to be on the verge of starting a David Morrissey fan club: “It had been a very long time since a script had made me laugh out loud. Danielle’s did exactly that. Then when I heard David was involved, I was even more excited. He’s someone I have admired throughout my life.

“Watching shows like Blackpool and Red Riding when I was younger fuelled my interest in acting and so it feels surreal and amazing to be working with someone I class as a legend and inspiration.”

“Aimee and David were my dream casting from the get-go and who ever gets their dream cast? It’s a total thrill to be working with such naturally funny and wildly talented actors,” adds Ward. “I cannot wait for the world to meet Gemma and Malcolm, and I’m so grateful to the BBC for finally giving me my own series, 20 years after I lost the BBC New Comedy Awards…”