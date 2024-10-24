Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dame Helen Mirren has branded it both upsetting and unfair that older people are treated differently, as new research suggested a third of over-65s have been subject to ageism.

The 79-year-old actor said “things need to change” as Age UK published its report indicating millions have had negative experiences due to their age, ranging from being treated with less respect to being threatened.

The charity, for which Dame Helen is an ambassador, said its analysis found that a third of people aged 65 and over and almost a quarter of people aged between 50 and 64 in England said they had been discriminated against due to their age.

Using population statistics and its analysis of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, the charity said this suggested around 6.1 million people aged 50 and over in England have faced ageism.

This can come on top of other forms of discrimination for some, the charity said, finding that around one in six women aged 50 or older said they had faced sexism, and more than half of people from minority ethnic backgrounds in this age category had endured racial or religious discrimination.

Age UK said while the “population is rapidly ageing, ageism remains rife” and has made calls to change attitudes, tackle poverty and inequality and ensure older people’s health and social care needs are “recognised and fully met”.

Dame Helen said: “Ageing happens to us all but, as we get older, life can get tougher.

"Many will start to be treated differently, which can not only be very upsetting but also unfair.

“Everybody, regardless of their age, should feel included and valued and that is what Age UK is striving to achieve.

“This is an ambitious but truly important challenge, as things need to change and it’s in all our interests to ensure that older people are respected and treated as the individuals that they are.”

The charity said that by 2040 it is estimated more than 40% of people in the UK will be aged over 50 and more than five million will be aged 80 or older, prompting a call for society to adapt “both to gain the most from the asset that is our older population, and to address the challenges faced by older people”.

The charity said “big inequalities” in UK pensioner incomes mean it is only a minority living with moderate or comfortable incomes (17%) while most survive on minimum incomes or live in poverty (82%).