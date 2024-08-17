Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In many ways, thespian Dame Judi Dench and furniture restorer-turned-Repair Shop host Jay Blades could not be less alike – born nearly 40 years apart, she’s a legend of stage and screen while he grew up with undiagnosed dyslexia in a working-class suburb of Central London and became a labourer.

Later in life, at the age of 31, he was diagnosed as having the reading ability of an 11-year-old (a situation he memorably worked on improving on screen during the TV show Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51).

And yet, ever since meeting on Jay’s show some three years ago, the pair have been firm friends.

This delightfully warm and cosy programme follows them both as they take a trip down memory lane to show each other the things that matter most to them, exploring the places and people that have shaped their vastly different lives.

This nostalgic whistle-stop tour takes in locations around London and Stratford-upon-Avon. In the nation’s capital, we see how diverse the city’s culture truly is, as we hear stories of Jay’s upbringing in Hackney’s Ridley Road Market, where he experienced racism at the hands of both at school and at the hands of police – and The Old Vic theatre, where Judi made her professional debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company. There they each learn more about the other’s upbringing and background, while at Stratford Judi recalls playing Isabella in Measure for Measure in 1962.

Memories are sparked and funny and heartwarming stories shared, about the path to their incredible successes, past times and places that have influenced who they are, and even introducing each other to special people in their lives or from their pasts.

As Channel 4’s commissioning editor Deborah Dunnett says of this one-off special: “It’s a real privilege to be afforded a glimpse into the lives of two wonderfully candid and talented people.

“Sharing the details of their very different journey to success, this film offers an affirming story of how a shared belief in talent, hard-work and fun can lead to lives well-lived, and the most unlikely of friendships.”

Meanwhile Jay says of their adventure together: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do.

“This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish for ever”.

Dame Judi adds: “Sometimes if you’re very lucky you get to meet someone and find you’re totally on the same wavelength.

“What fun I had filming this programme with Jay, sharing memories of our past, both so different, finding we have the same sense of humour. I could have gone on filming for days”.