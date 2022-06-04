Dementia Friendly Film Screenings at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre

These screenings are open to everyone, but have been tailored with care, attention, and insight to be accessible for people living with dementia. Ticket price is only £2.50, and will include tea, coffee and biscuits for everyone attending.

The first screening is the classic musical adaptation of L Frank Baum’s novel, ‘The Wizard Of Oz’, starring Judy Garland. A tornado whisks Dorothy and her house from Kansas to Munchkin City, squashing the Wicked Witch of the East upon landing.

The Wicked Witch of the West vows revenge, while Dorothy sets off on the yellow brick road to see the Wizard of Oz, hoping he can tell her how to get home. On the way she makes friends with a scarecrow, a tin man and a cowardly lion,

‘The Wizard Of Oz’ will be screened on Thursday June 16 at 11am.

Tickets can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre, or through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821.