Ever since Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree swapped their east London flat for the 45-room Château de la Motte-Husson in Pays de la Loire back in 2015, TV viewers have fallen in love with the couple.

Millions have tuned into Escape to the Chateau to watch the former army officer and businesswoman employ innovative renovations to transform the western French property’s crumbling shell into a breathtaking home, which they now use for spectacular celebrations.

In addition, they have provided viewers with no end of DIY tips and tricks for revamping every room in the house.

Dick and Angel explore the extraordinary volcanic region of the Auvergne

Two weeks ago, they returned to Channel 4 with a new three-part show, Secret France with Dick and Angel, in which they take viewers beyond the gates of the family’s 19th-century chateau, embarking on new adventures and projects.

However, this will probably be the last time the popular pair and their two children Arthur and Dorothy will be seen in a new programme on Channel 4.

In May 2023, Two Rivers Media, the company that produces Escape To The Chateau, raised concerns about the presenting duo’s conduct.

An investigation into alleged clashes between the Strawbridges and the producers followed, with an audio file of Angel being rather unangelic towards a crew member used as evidence.

As a result, Channel 4 have severed ties with the couple, and this series which was already in the can, will be their final project with the broadcaster.

Over the past couple of weeks we have seen Dick and Angel get into their trusty 1950s Renault 4CV, Bordeaux Rose, and head to different areas of France to sample scrumptious food, and uncover fabulous vintage finds, unusual crafts and fascinating history.

In tonight’s final edition, they enjoy the rugged rural beauty of the extraordinary volcanic region of the Auvergne.

Their first stop is the city of Clermont-Ferrand, famous for its soaring black Cathedral and the Michelin tyre company, but lesser known for the volcanic labyrinth that hides beneath its streets.

Deep underground, Angel has organised a tasting of a local aperitif, and Dick can’t believe his eyes.

Then, with a 1920s Michelin guide to hand, Dick and Angel are off to Thiers.

Keen to understand how a tiny town high in the hills became a capital of cutlery, they soon discover that even a practical tool like a pocketknife can become a work of art.

Dick and Angel sample the historic spa town of Vichy’s famous mineral waters in the stunning Halle des Sources and, in the opera house, learn about the city’s role in the Second World War.

Heavy snowfall transforms the couple’s trip up the Puy de Dôme volcano into a winter wonderland, and to warm up, they retreat to a traditional farmhouse where Dick cooks two regional dishes over an open fire – Potee Auvergnate and Truffade.

Much to Dick’s delight, Angel crafts a surprise, before their Auvergen adventure (and stint on Channel 4) ends beneath the stars.