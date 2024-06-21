Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​There’s a school of thought that suggests you should never go back – whether that’s to an old love, job, or anything else you care to mention.

Thankfully Russell T Davies completely ignored that idea when the BBC came calling about a return to Doctor Who.

“All those years while I was away, I was beginning to think about what the future of Doctor Who looks like,” says the writer, who was behind the series’ revival in 2005 before moving on to other projects, including It’s a Sin. “And then the BBC hijacked me on a Zoom – they trapped me!

The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation

"They sprung their ambitions on me to make Doctor Who bigger, with worldwide streaming, a simultaneous drop, a production partner with a global scale and ambition. And it literally fit exactly what I thought the show should be doing.”

The result is a partnership with Disney on a season that has seen the programme return to form following a few lacklustre years. But now it’s all coming to an end – at least until the Christmas special.

Last week saw the broadcast of the first in a two-part finale, which has companion Ruby Sunday at its centre.

“There is obviously a mystery to Ruby’s birth family,” explains Davies. “She was a foundling left at a church. It is a fairytale-like story, but it keeps following her. That story is not finished. Who is her mother? How can they possibly find out what went on? The way the Doctor ties into this is fascinating. This emotional man opens up about his family in a way that he’s never done before.

“He left his family behind in 1963 (during William Hartnell’s time as the Doctor’s first incarnation) and practically never mentioned it again. That’s a man who doesn’t know his family, and that is fascinating. So as his mind is focusing on that, Ruby’s mind is focusing on her family. Those two stories come together in possibly the greatest finale ever committed to film, except we don’t actually use film anymore! But it really is an astonishing climax.”

Davies has used the story to bring back Bonnie Langford as former companion Mel. She reappeared in last week’s edition, and is thrilled to be involved: “There are things in it that I may have shied away from before. But nowadays, I’m absolutely embracing it with both arms. It’s full of so many twists and a lot of unexpected surprises. It’s written so beautifully.”

Both Davies and Langford, not to mention the rest of the cast and crew, are keeping very tight-lipped about what to expect story-wise, but there’s a rumour it will contain a link to Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor era – which will thrill fans of the classic series, like Davies himself.

“I just love the show,” he concludes. “I have loved it all my life. I think about it all the time.”