The TV schedules are packed with game shows offering contestants life-changing amounts of cash.

But what sets Double the Money apart from the rest is that those taking part are are not competing for an instant cash prize – instead, they have to take a relatively small sum of money into the real world and try to double it.

The six-part programme, which has been dubbed a “cross between Race Across the World and Dragons’ Den” sees 13 pairs of people from all over the UK assemble in The Vault – a gilded banking hall – where they receive a modest starting pot of ‘seed’ money.

Sue Perkins hosts Double the Money

As soon as they receive the cash, the clock starts ticking and their mission is clear – double the money within the next few hours or face elimination.

With complete freedom on how to spend it, contestants devise smart strategies, bold hustles and ingenious ideas to turn their initial sum into a substantial fortune.

However, lightning doesn’t quite strike twice, and if one of their ideas works they won’t be able to use it again.

The pressure is on as the competition progresses, with the cash target that teams have to achieve increases, and the time they have to do it extended.

Presenting the show is Sue Perkins, and tonight she explains the first challenge to the contestants – turn £250 into £500 in the space of 36 hours.

As the clock starts ticking, each team comes up with a different money-making idea, from cake sales to cocktail classes, buying and selling flowers to flogging gaudy glasses.

In the Midlands, father and son team Dale and Harvey are opening a car wash, but a poor choice of location might be their undoing, as past frictions in their relationship come to the fore.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool competitive pub landladies Cath and Lynn are trying to double their money by selling picnic boxes for £15 each.

Best friends Radhika and Seema from London think the key to a fortune is an immigration-themed walking tour of London’s East End – but at £25 a ticket, can they find enough customers?

When the clock eventually stops, the teams return to The Vault to find out whether or not they’ve managed to double their money and keep their place in the competition.

For round two (tomorrow, 8pm), the remaining teams have three days to turn £500 into £1000.

A battle of the lemonade is brewing and as one team try to pedal their homemade recipe, another are upselling cut-price supermarket pop.

Elsewhere, one duo are charging £60 a head for a supper club event, while a rival team attempts to throw a high-end party in an upmarket nightclub.

By the final round, the remaining teams will be challenged to turn £10,000 into £20,000 in just four weeks, and the team who make the most money will be crowned series winners and walk away with an additional £20,000 prize.