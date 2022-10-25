Dr Who

The episode ‘The Power of the Doctor’ sees her regenerate as it was revealed former Doctor David Tennant would return to the series next year.

The BBC say that viewing figures were significantly lower than they were for Jodie Whittaker's debut in October 2018, which saw an average of 8.2 million viewers tune in.

However, the ratings for her swansong will increase when viewers watching on catch-up platforms are added in the coming weeks.

The BBC confirmed that the actor, who previously played the role between 2005 and 2010, has officially returned as the 14th Doctor and will appear in three episodes next year before Ncuti Gatwa takes over.

The sci-fi drama's finale saw Whittaker unexpectedly regenerating into Tennant, who previously played the Doctor, at the end of the 90-minute special.

BBC named actor Ncuti Gatwa to take over from Jodie Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who a few months ago.

The 29-year-old will become the 14th Time Lord on the popular science fiction show, and the first person of colour to play the lead role.

Scottish actor Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, is best known for starring in Netflix's sitcom Sex Education.

He told BBC News: "It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution and it's so iconic."

Speaking on the red carpet before Sunday's Bafta TV Awards, where he was nominated for Sex Education, Gatwa said the role of the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself".

He added: "I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."

Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord in 2023.