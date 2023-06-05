During interviews last week, Schofield told The Sun and the BBC that Willoughby did not know about the "unwise, but not illegal" affair that he had with a younger colleague, and apologised for lying to her.

In the interview he said that his career was now over because he had extensively lied over the matter.

Northern Ireland man Eamonn Holmes, who was also a former presenter on This Morning, has issued blistering criticism of Schofield for his conduct in recent days.

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes pictured together while still working together on This Morning in 2017.

Taking a further swipe at Schofield today, he added: "[There's] lots of things he's said, which we're not supposed to criticise in case he harms himself, but there you go he still thinks he can get on and tell lies. Lies, lies, lies, lies, lies."

He was speaking shortly before Schofield’s former co-host, Willoughby, made an emotional return to This Morning yesterday, saying she felt "shaken, troubled, let down and worried" about the events that led to Phillip Schofield's departure from the ITV programme.

Willoughby appeared on screen for the first time following the shock departure of her former co-host Schofield and his subsequent revelation of an affair with a younger ITV male employee.

Seated next to her temporary co-host Josie Gibson, Willoughby said: "Josie, thank you for being here. Right, deep breath."

She continued: "Firstly, are you OK? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have - shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions."

Dressed in a sleeveless white buttoned dress, Willoughby continued: "You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

"And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health.

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal, for the health and wellbeing of everyone."

Schofield has spoken about the toll the fallout of the scandal has had on his mental health, telling The Sun it has had a "catastrophic effect" on his mind and he is currently getting by "hour by hour".

In a statement she wrote herself, Willoughby thanked viewers for their support, saying: "I hope that as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.

"And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning.

