In the 69 years since Christopher Chataway beat follow runner Roger Bannister and show jumper Pat Smythe to be named the first ever BBC Sportsview’s Personality of the Year, the annual awards ceremony has been full of magical moments.

“One of my favourite early SPOTYs was 1981, the year Ian Botham won the main prize,” says Gary Lineker who is a presenter once again this year.

“That year’s Ashes which England won became known as ‘Botham’s Ashes’. He was sublime throughout.”

Lineker’s colleague Gabby Logan, adds: “My earliest SPOTY memory is 1984 Torvill and Dean, I am sure I voted for them in the back of the Radio Times. I was fairly obsessed by them.”

Meanwhile, Clare Balding has a family connection to the occasion, she says: “My father trained a horse called Mill Reef, and on the show in 1972 they did a live link up with him in the stable where he was recovering from surgery to mend a broken leg. Harry Carpenter did an interview with Dad.”

Finally, Alex Scott, who completes the hosting line-up at MediaCityUK in Salford tonight, also has special personal memories.

“In 2007 – I think that was the first time I actually attended as an England player – I was blown away that I was even in the room with so many sporting icons.”

From the Lionesses making it to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, to Europe taking home the Ryder Cup, there is plenty for Gary, Gabby, Clare and Alex to look back on.

Team GB celebrated success at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, while the men’s and women’s Ashes and UCI Cycling World Championships took place on UK soil.

Plus, England came nail-bitingly close in the semi-final of the men’s Rugby World Cup, and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City secured the treble – the only team to do so since Manchester United’s class of ’99.

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead was voted Sports Personality of the Year in 2022 after being crowned player of the tournament and top scorer during the Lionesses’ Euros triumph.

And the overwhelming favourite this year, is one of her teammates, Mary Earps. The 30-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper was influential in helping England reach the World Cup final in Sydney and earned the prestigious Golden Glove award.

Earps also drew plaudits when getting Nike to reverse their decision not to manufacture a replica jersey with her name on it.

Behind her in the betting is retired England cricketer Stuart Broad, who ended his glittering career when bowling England to a dramatic victory in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Other contenders are jockey Frankie Dettori, who has recently reversed his decision to retire, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson who claimed a stunning heptathlon gold at the World Championships in Budapest.

It is sure to be a memorable night in Salford as awards are handed out in eight categories – BBC Sports Personality of the Year; World Sport Star of the Year; Helen Rollason award; Young Sports Personality of the Year; Unsung Hero; Coach of the Year; Team of the Year; and the Lifetime Achievement award.

Despite now running for seven decades, Lineker, for one, believes that the awards have lost none of their prestige.