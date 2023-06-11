“In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be the primary consideration.”

So states Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, something that is at the very core of a new four-part drama from Jack Thorne, the acclaimed writer who also counts such productions as Enola Homes, the This is England series, His Dark Materials and The Accident on his CV, as well as the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

At the centre of the story is Marnie, who has a life-threatening condition. While her doctors claim it would be best to allow her to die, her devoted family can’t agree. The conflict leads to a distressing court case, in which viewers get to witness every stage of the legal process during which the authorities try to work out what really is the best course of action for Marnie.

“Best Interests cases are both compelling and revealing,” claims Thorne. “Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that. But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places.

“As a parent of a three year old I’ve looked at the cases in the media about ‘best interests’ with some fascination and a little dread. When the worst happens, how do you keep your head when everything around you feels wrong? We are going to try and tell a nuanced story that talks about this issue from all sides.”

Horgan, who may surprise some viewers who are only aware of her comedy work, and Sheen play Marnie’s parents Nicci and Andrew, who find themselves fighting for Marnie’s future while also raising her sister, Katie.

“Best Interests broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it,” says Horgan. “Covid seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely. It’s a big subject but it’s in Jack Thorne and (director) Michael Keillor’s safe hands. I’m thrilled to be working on this story with a super talented cast.”

Nicci, Marnie and Andrew

Sheen adds: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour. I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around.”

Noma Dumezweni, Chizzy Akudolu, Des McAleer, Gary Beadle and Lucian Msamati are among the impressive cast, but it’s Alison Oliver and Niamh Moriarty who will really tug on the heartstrings as Katie and Marnie respectively.