There are many reasons why Paul O’Grady, who died suddenly on March 28, was one of Britain’s best-loved TV presenters.

His sharp wit and outspokenness won him plenty of fans, but there was also his natural warmth, and the latter quality were always on display in For the Love of Dogs.

The award-winning documentary series, which began in 2012, followed the presenter as he met with the staff and animals of Battersea Cats & Dogs Home. It was a natural fit for the canine-mad comedian – in fact, it often seemed like the biggest challenge was resisting his urge to adopt all the pooches himself.

During the first series, he took a shine to Eddie, a chihuahua-Jack Russell cross puppy. Shih-tzu Boycie, Maltese Conchita, mongrel puppies Arfur, and Nancy, and Sausage, a wire-haired Dachshund, would also find new homes on Paul’s Kent Farm.

Following his death, Battersea Chief Executive, Peter Laurie made it clear just how much Paul had done for the rescue centre.

He said: “Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres. Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.”

He added: “Paul had an extremely hands on approach as a Battersea Ambassador and has been fundamental in helping our charity to communicate important campaign messages. He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”

The series was also special for Paul, who said during the first run: “Hand on heart. This has been one of the nicest jobs I’ve ever had. Battersea is a magical place. People think it’s all doom and gloom but it’s not, it’s such a happy place. I’ve had a ball.”

So, it seems only fitting that ITV1 has decided to go ahead with showing the 11th series, which was initially scheduled before news of Paul’s death broke.

It finds the presenter falling for a new set of four-legged friends, including a gorgeous Newfoundland who needs major life changing surgery on her back legs. He also meets a lab cross with a water obsession, and helps an anxious bichon frise, who was found wandering a forest, to be a little less scared of the world.

Battersea’s Ali Taylor, who appeared alongside Paul in the series, paid her own tribute, saying: “During filming of the series Paul met hundreds, if not thousands of dogs but never lost that infectious enthusiasm and interest in getting to know them all individually…

“Viewers could see how genuinely he became attached to each and every dog. One minute he’d be fighting back tears at a desperately sad case, the next he’d be laughing while covered in dog slobber or mischievous puppies, but one thing is for certain, he’d deeply care about them all.”

So, while this series will undoubtedly be bittersweet, it will also be as moving and entertaining as its predecessors.