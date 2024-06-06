Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although it’s only been a few short weeks since the conclusion of the domestic season, the country is about to be gripped by football fever again.

Euro 2024 kicks off a week today, and the two Home Nations who have made it to the finals in Germany both play their final warm-up matches tonight.

England are aiming to go one better in Germany having finished as runners up in the delayed Euro 2020 in 2021, agonisingly losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

Following their friendly game against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Monday, Gareth Southgate’s side’s opponents tonight are Iceland.

The Three Lions suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in their history after the Viking Clap came from behind to beat Roy Hodgson’s side 2-1 and knock them out of Euro 2016.

However, in the two nations’ previous meeting in November 2020, it was a different story, as Declan Rice and Mason Mount scored first-half goals before Phil Foden’s late brace secured a 4-0 win for Southgate’s men.

While the manager will be expecting a decent test against the Icelanders, he is also looking forward to the Wembley crowd giving his side a boost ahead of the tournament, which for them, kicks off against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 .

He says: “It will be another special occasion at Wembley allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send-off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer.

“Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important part in our preparation for the tournament.”

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was left out of provisional 33-man squad, along with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

However, uncapped quintet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Adam Wharton and James Trafford did make it and they will be hoping to get some minutes tonight to convince the boss to take them on the plane to Germany.

Presenter Jules Breach is joined by Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Wayne Rooney at Wembley Stadium to present live coverage of the match.

Meanwhile, over on BBC Three (7.30pm), Scotland follow up their game in Gibraltar on Monday with a friendly against Finland at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s side face a daunting task in the Euro 2024 opener next Friday when they take on hosts and three-time European Champions Germany in Munich.

Clarke sprung a few surprises when he announced his provisional squad last month.

Uncapped Liverpool teenager Ben Doak was a shock inclusion, while Celtic winger James Forrest was recalled nearly three years since his last international appearance and there was also a place for uncapped Bristol City defender Ross McCrorie.

Their opponents, the Finns, failed to qualify for the European Championships this time around, but they did reach a major tournament for the first time in their history when they were eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2020.