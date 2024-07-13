Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England will meet Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Netherlands.

Ollie Watkins scored a dramatic last-gasp winner in Dortmund on Wednesday to send England’s men to a first major final on foreign soil.

Gareth Southgate loved England’s latest late, late show but the much-criticised manager’s full focus quickly switched from a special semi-final triumph to Sunday’s European Championship final against Spain.

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates following his late winner in the semi-final against the Netherlands

Three years on from losing the continental showpiece to Italy on penalties, the Euro 2020 runners-up earned another shot at glory and Southgate wants to take that next big step.

Jude Bellingham’s stunning overhead kick saved their blushes in the round of 16 against Slovakia and sparked a 2-1 extra-time win, before beating Switzerland on spot-kicks after the quarter-final ended 1-1.

Another 120 minutes were on the cards after Harry Kane’s controversial penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons’ strike, only for substitute Ollie Watkins to seal a 2-1 semi-final triumph at the death.

“I took the job to try and improve English football and we’re now in a second final,” Southgate said. “The last one was the first in 50 years. We’re now in the first that isn’t played on our shores.

“I think we’ve got a team that will be together for quite a while, so it’s not as though this is a team that’s at the end of a cycle.

“We’re giving people some amazing nights. I think we’ve given our supporters some of the best nights over the last 50 years, so I’m hugely proud of that.

“I’m delighted if everybody at home is feeling the way we are and the way the supporters in the stadium are feeling.

“But from our point of view, we’re not finished. We’ve got the greatest possible test to prepare for and we came here to try and win the tournament, and that’s still our aim.”

Watkins’ winner sparked wild celebrations in Dortmund and across England, with new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales among those to send their congratulations.

The King joined in praising Southgate’s side – but urged them to avoid more last-minute drama.

As the players from the qualified 24 nations have slogged it out for supremacy on the pitch over the past month, there has also been plenty of rivalry off it, with the BBC and ITV vying to prove they are the best broadcaster.

