Host Graham Norton and the team are ready for Eurovision 2024

Winning the Eurovision Song Contest is always a cause for celebration, but Sweden must have been especially thrilled when Loreen finished first in 2023 with Tattoo.

Not only did it bring the country’s winning total to seven, so they now tie with Ireland as the most successful country in the contest’s history, but it also meant they could host this year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Abba giving them their iconic first win with Waterloo.

So, will we see any nods to Sweden’s most famous musical export during this evening’s ceremony? What we do know is that the ceremony is coming from Malmö Arena, and is hosted by singer and two-time Eurovision presenter Petra Mede alongside Swedish-born Hollywood star Malin Åkerman.

Petra says: “Imagine getting the chance to host Eurovision once again! It’s such an incredible honour. After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Måns Zelmerlöw by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin. We don’t know each other from before, but we have met a couple of times now, and I’m already completely sold. It’s going to be a joy to work with her!”

Ackerman, whose Hollywood credits include everything from Watchmen to 27 dresses, adds: “I can’t really describe my feelings about this. I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true.

“Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I’ve ever met.”

Naturally, Graham Norton is also on hand to the provide the BBC commentary, while the UK’s hopes rest on actor and singer Olly Alexander and his song Dizzy. Last year proved a bit of a disappointment for British Eurovision fans when Mae Muller placed 25th, so the former Years & Years frontman will be trying to prove that Sam Ryder’s second place in 2022 wasn’t a blip.

He’s certainly excited to be taking part, telling the BBC: “There’s just nothing else like Eurovision. Growing up, there was this one night of the year that was just this night of insane craziness — a chaotic mix of fun and all these different musical styles, all these amazing performances.”

He’ll face strong competition though. In the weeks leading up to the contest, Switzerland emerged as the bookies’ favourite with Nemo and the song The Code, followed by Croatia’s intriguingly named Baby Lasagne and their track Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be hoping to pull ahead of Sweden again and score a record eighth win with Bambie Thug’s song Doomsday Blue. However, all three of those acts will need to make it through the semi-finals – as one of the so-called ‘Big Five’, the United Kingdom is guaranteed a place along with Germany, Italy, Spain and France, while reigning champs Sweden also qualify automatically.

The host nation is represented this year by Marcus & Martinus with Unforgettable.