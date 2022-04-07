Ex-Coronation Street star Jim McDonald reveals he's been in talks with producers about his return to the soap

He has said he has been in talks with Coronation Street's producers about the character’s return to the soap.

Speaking this morning he told GB News Breakfast that he had been in discussions with a Coronation Street producer about a month ago ahead of a long-term story planning conference.

“With what’s happened in the last few years…Jim wouldn’t have been the most PC man in the world, so I get that," he told GB News. "So the question is where are you going to put him, what’s going to happen?

Charlie Lawson on GB News Breakfast

“But he still has his son Steve there, so we shall see.

“I'm the most returned character played by the same actor - nine times over. I left permanently in 2001 and the last time I was there was 2018, so who knows?”

In the interview Charlie also hit out at soaps for "ticking boxes" in a bid to be woke, claiming viewers will eventually "switch off".

He added: "We're great at being a silent majority in this b***** country over a great deal of things and I try not to be, to my detriment."

The 62-year-old went on to add: "[There's] always new things that you can't do and you can do and I despair and that goes across society in my humble opinion."