​Keeping yourself busy isn’t always easy in the cutthroat showbiz world.

Unless you’re at the very top of the Hollywood tree, scripts don’t always fall in your lap, so you grab opportunities as and when they appear – particularly if they happen to have a top-notch story.

Anne-Marie Duff may not have the professional stature of, say, Tom Cruise, but when it comes to the small screen, she’s a big name – and one in demand. Born in 1970, the youngest of two children of Irish immigrant parents, she’s graced many wonderful projects over the years, including Shameless, The Virgin Queen, Sex Education, The Salisbury Poisonings and Bad Sisters, winning a Bafta for her performance in the latter.

Anne-Marie Duff in Suspect

Her next job will actually be on the stage; she’s due to appear at the Young Vic in a revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, which will run from December until next February. She told BBC News: “(It’s) a formidable play by a formidable writer – I couldn’t put it down. It’s a searing drama about corruption, betrayal and the relentless pursuit of power.

“At the heart of it is Regina, a charismatic yet ruthless character who, when the reins are unleashed, goes full force to take matters into her own hands.”

But before that, she’s returning to a role she’s played before, that of Dr Susannah Newman in Suspect.

If you missed the first series, which aired on consecutive nights in 2022, it followed the progress of a detective, played by James Nesbitt, who, after discovering his daughter on a mortuary slab, set out to find her killer by interviewing her acquaintances. Susannah, his ex-wife, was among them.

Nesbitt isn’t returning to the programme; instead, it’s Duff as Susannah who takes centre stage after Jon, a new client, admits to being a professional killer while under hypnosis. What’s more, he has a murder to carry out that very night.

Unfortunately, he escapes from her care, and the police – led by her former lover DS Richard Groves (the also returning Ben Miller) – don’t take her story seriously. So Susannah decides to search for Jon herself, a task that puts her at risk, but it’s one she’s willing to take – it may result in her saving a girl’s life, and as she still feels guilty about not being able to protect her own child, that’s something important to her.

Dominic Cooper, Eddie Marsan, Vinette Robinson, Gina McKee and Tamsin Greig are among the big names joining the cast this time around, but it’s Duff’s character who will carry the story.

“I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman,” claims the star. “Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series.”