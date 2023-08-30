News you can trust since 1737
Fancy going to see Oppenheimer or Barbie this weekend for just £3?
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Aug 2023, 19:15 BST- 2 min read

The Omniplex Northern Ireland is offering reduced admission tickets on National Cinema Day, September 2.

The £3 tickers include premium seats, screens and 3D screenings at 15 cinemas throughout the province including Lisburn, Londonderry, Belfast, Antrim, Larne, Craigavon, Bangor, Omagh, Carrickfergus, Banbridge, Newry, Armagh, Downpatrick and Dungannon.

Paul Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: "We are delighted to be participating in National Cinema Day by offering £3 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.

"After a blockbuster summer, and the massive popularity of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, it is important for the industry to celebrate cinema, and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on September 2? There will be something for everyone to enjoy. See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”

Last year’s National Cinema Day was a huge success in the North with over 53,000 admissions for that single day, making it the biggest cinema-going day of the year.

Participating cinemas will offer a wide variety of new and recent releases for audiences to enjoy, including family favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

Lee Cronin, director of Evil Dead Rise, and the highest grossing Irish filmmaker at the global box office this year, explained: “There's nothing like the magic of going to the movies.

"The shared communal experience of enjoying films as they were meant to be seen, with a captive audience on the big screen, is one of my favourite things to do.

"I'm really looking forward to celebrating National Cinema Day by catching as many films as I can and re-watching some of the great movies I've already enjoyed at the cinema this year."

Tickets can be purchased through the Omniplex website, and at the box office.

Popular titles that will be screening on the day include Barbie; Oppenheimer; The Meg 2: The Trench, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Blue Beetle; Theatre Camp and Haunted Mansion.

More information and participating cinemas can be found at www.nationalcinemaday.uk

