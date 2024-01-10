​It’s survived a major cast change before, so fans are guessing it will do so again, but what will life be like in Grantchester once Tom Brittney’s Reverend Will Davenport moves on?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​He came in, of course, to replace James Norton’s outgoing Sidney Chambers ahead of the fourth run of the gentle crime drama based on James Runcie’s popular books. Norton’s career has since gone stellar, with casting directors desperate to hire him. And if you believe the bookies, he’s still in the running to be the next James Bond.

Brittney will be hoping the programme leads to bigger things for him too, particularly as it’s a huge hit in the States, although one role he won’t be playing is Superman/Clark Kent in director James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. US actor David Corenswet has been cast instead, despite the fact that Brittney and fellow UK actor Nicholas Hoult were said to be in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years,” said Brittney when his decision to leave was announced. “I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything but it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me.”

Geordie Keating and Will Davenport

His replacement is charismatic vicar Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair. But that’s all in the future – we still have one more series of Will to enjoy before he moves on, and it looks as if it’s going to be a very dramatic one.

“From the moment we first met Will, he’s always been struggling with his demons,” says Brittney. “What drives him in life is being the best man he can – everything he does, every case he helps Geordie with, every problem that he solves, he feels like he’s getting better and better as a person, morally.

“And then this thing happens that just seems to erase all of that in one instant. Everything he’s worked so hard for is gone just like that. It just destroys the way Will thinks of himself, because this action, whether it was an accident or on purpose, in the eyes of God and everyone else, he believes it’s unforgivable, and it really sets him down a dark path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, he has Geordie, played by Robson Green, to help him.

“A couple of series ago, Will was helping Geordie when he was going through his darkness,” explains Brittney. “He’s his best friend and his father figure. Geordie understands the guilt that Will feels, because he’s gone through it himself.

“The tragedy of this series is that everybody thinks they’re losing the Will that they love and Geordie has to watch it happen while also trying to deal with his own issues with his job and possible retirement.”

The new run begins as Will and Geordie investigate the death of a teenage biker following a charity motorbike race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a great, high-octane start to the series, one that features the directorial debut of Al Weaver, who plays the much-loved Leonard.