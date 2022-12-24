Viewers may have been sad when the 10th and final series of the much-loved comedy drama Doc Martin came to an end earlier this year, but at least they can be reassured that it was going out on a high.

Star Martin Clunes has said that while he loved making the show about the grumpy medic (he even went so far as to say “I will never get a job as good as this again”), he felt the show had come to a natural end. But there was always the intention to give fans a bonus festive instalment.

Speaking ahead of series 10, he said: “We’re going to miss the place and all the people we have made the series with but it’s a perfect time to say thank you very much, put the back cover on the book of Doc Martin and go and try something new.

“Oh, and then there’s a Christmas special which really is special and a great collector’s item for our fans.”

The previous episode saw the grumpy medic deciding to put his family before his career as he turned down a prestigious job in London to stay in Portwenn. It was a sign that while his bedside manner may not have improved all that much over 10 series, he has mellowed a bit.

As Clunes says: “He is as impatient with people as ever, but he is a happy parent…

“He has had to be reminded that as a parent you can’t be single minded and bend everyone to your will, which is kind of reflected in the Christmas episode as well – that kind of thing of him evolving and learning that he needs to listen, and think of others a bit.”

When the episode opens, it seems like Doc Martin is thinking of the kids, although they are unlikely to appreciate it.

The medic closes down the local grotto because he fears Santa has a contagious illness, which upsets Portwenn’s younger residents, including his own son James (Elliott Blake).

However, Leonard (Ron Cook), who was due to play Santa, is still determined to show the Ellinghams the magic of Christmas and tries to deliver their presents down the chimney. Martin tells him off for doing something so dangerous, unaware that James has seen it all – and if he didn’t think his dad had it in for Santa before, he does now.

As James considers running away to the North Pole, Louisa (Caroline Catz) plans to cheer him up with a lantern parade, but while she has the support of the village – especially PC Joe Penhale (John Marquez), who is honoured to be asked to lead it – parish councillor Agatha Higgins (Emma Amos) has an objection.

Meanwhile, Morwenna (Jessica Ransom) takes a shine to the turkey and Mrs Tishell (Selina Cadell) decides to throw caution to the wind after becoming convinced she might be facing her last Christmas.

And Martin is visited by his own ghosts of Christmas past when he as a vision of his mother (Claire Bloom).

Speaking of blasts from the past, there’s another chance to reminisce about the show’s history in Farewell Doc Martin on Thursday, December 29.