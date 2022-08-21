Film shares one woman’s remarkable journey in aid of charity
One woman’s story of battling addiction and trauma to help others through healing will be the focus of a special film screening next month in aid of local charity Extern.
The Magic is Within You tells the incredible story of Vivian McKinnon, who overcame a traumatic childhood of abuse and addiction to become a successful businesswoman and motivational speaker As a therapist Vivian also helps many people manage the legacy of trauma which they may be facing in their lives.
The short film is being screened at The MAC theatre in Belfast on Thursday, September 1, with all profits going towards supporting Extern’s life-changing work with people facing poor mental health and wellbeing.
Most Popular
-
1
Revealed: Details of all six venues for Royal Black Institution’s Last Saturday parades 2022 – the traditional finale to the loyalist marching season
-
2
Billy Kennedy on Churches: Visit celebrates 180-year-old missionary link between Presbyterians in India and ‘the mother church’ in Ireland
-
3
Investigating Diana and her death in Paris
-
4
Britain by Beach and their secret histories
-
5
Dune 2021: Where can I watch Dune online in the UK? Is Dune on Netflix or Amazon Prime - can I stream Dune?
The film charts Vivian’s story from her traumatic upbringing in Scotland in the 1970s where she faced physical, sexual and emotional abuse, before turning to drugs and alcohol while still a child, then her escape from domestic abuse as a young woman.
The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with host DJ Cate Conway,
To book tickets and find out more, visit https://themaclive.com/event/the-magic-is-within-you