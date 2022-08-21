Film shares one woman’s remarkable journey in aid of charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magic is Within You tells the incredible story of Vivian McKinnon, who overcame a traumatic childhood of abuse and addiction to become a successful businesswoman and motivational speaker As a therapist Vivian also helps many people manage the legacy of trauma which they may be facing in their lives.

The short film is being screened at The MAC theatre in Belfast on Thursday, September 1, with all profits going towards supporting Extern’s life-changing work with people facing poor mental health and wellbeing.

The film charts Vivian’s story from her traumatic upbringing in Scotland in the 1970s where she faced physical, sexual and emotional abuse, before turning to drugs and alcohol while still a child, then her escape from domestic abuse as a young woman.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with host DJ Cate Conway,