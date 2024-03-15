Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​In Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, the Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter will explore her husband’s struggles as he suffered long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus and required daily care.

The film will also highlight the cost of caring for a loved one in the UK.

Garraway previously chronicled the impact of caring for her husband, who died aged 56 in January after suffering a cardiac arrest, in two other ITV documentaries.

Before his death, the former lobbyist said he wanted the public to “hear” his story, and when asked why, he added: “I want to be heard.”

Garraway said: “Obviously, when we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us.

“And in January 2024, I wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air.

“But I didn’t want to let those who have given us so much support over the last four years down, and the carers paid and unpaid who, in their thousands of letters to me, feel Derek’s story has given them a voice.

“Also, I remembered so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself.”

The first instalment, Finding Derek – which was about her family’s experience during the pandemic and detailed her husband’s treatment and his return to their family home – won Garraway the documentary prize at the 2021 National Television Awards (NTA).

It was followed with Caring For Derek, which showed the “myriad challenges of the social care system and its complexities”, and earned her the same NTA gong.

A third documentary had been planned, which was confirmed to be going ahead on Wednesday.

In the 2022 New Year Honours, Smooth Radio presenter Garraway became an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity after highlighting the impact of long Covid.

The new documentary charts Draper’s relationship with his wife – who he married in 2005 and the pair had two children, Darcey and Billy – and how the illness changed their lives, along with his experiences before Covid, including his political career. Garraway said: “I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek, his incredible spirit and a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them.”